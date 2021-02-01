MORGANTOWN — Let's just say, despite what it looks like outside, this season's men's basketball schedule has been anything but a sleighride for West Virginia's men's basketball season.
And, believe it or not, it's just starting to go downhill.
Beginning on Tuesday, with a conference road game at Iowa State — which is no picnic no matter what a 2-9 record and winless conference record says — WVU goes through a schedule stretch that surely is unmatched in its history.
After Tuesday's 7 p.m. game on ESPN+, WVU faces a Murderer's Row of a schedule that includes six consecutive games versus Top 25 teams, including two games in four days against the nation's No. 2 team in Baylor. This was caused when the first scheduled Baylor game was postponed due to WVU's COVID-19 outbreak which forced the Mountaineers to go two weeks without playing.
The Mountaineers have been ducking no one this year, and it hasn't helped their won-lost record any. WVU stands at 11-5, but that doesn't relate in any way to the way they have performed.
All five losses have come at the ends of teams that have been in the Top 25. And we're not talking about fringe teams in the poll.
We're talking about Gonzaga, No. 1; Texas No. 2, Kansas No. 3, Oklahoma No. 9 in this week's poll, and Florida, which jumped into the Top 25 at No. 22 with its Saturday victory over WVU.
But here's the deal, four of those five losses to Top 25 teams have been by five points or fewer.
Now, after Iowa State, they await a rematch at Kansas, now at No. 23; Texas Tech, No. 13 in this week's poll; No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 2 and undefeated Baylor twice and No. 6 Texas in a rematch of a game lost in the final seconds.
With the Mountaineers coming off a loss to Florida, still trying to work out the effects of the transfer to Kentucky of Oscar Tshiebwe, and sitting at just 4-4 in their last eight games, they are at the tipping point in their season.
The loss to Florida is especially troubling. Not only was it played at the Coliseum and eligible for the column of games WVU could have won this season, but also because coach Bob Huggins wasn't happy with his team's approach to the game, noting that he felt there was a "lack of competitiveness" on the Mountaineers' part.
"I'm not a witch doctor and I'm certainly not a cardiologist," he said when asked why he thought his team didn't show the heart he expected of it. "At some time or other, they ought to get tired of losing these games."
And when Bob Huggins speaks of a lack of effort, it usually comes back to defense...and that was rather evident in an 85-80 defeat.
"A lot of guarding is 'want to,'" Huggins said. "I've had guys not as fundamentally sound as some other guys but who guarded the heck out of guys. They took pride in it."
He hasn't seen that pride in this year's team.
"I don't see anyone getting mad when their guy scores. They can't wait to take the ball out of bounds [and get on offense]. I see guys get mad when they miss a shot, but they don't get mad when their guy scores."
Well, from here on in, they are going to need to play defense with the same intensity they play offense, for nothing will be given to them and Huggins has let them know how it is the rest of the way with the schedule.
"As you know, I'm very real with them," he said. "I brought it up yesterday. I think they know what's coming."
It's trickier than that, though, as WVU can't just look past this game at Iowa State. Losing it would put them into a difficult situation with national respect as they go into a stretch of games they can't expect to sweep.
They come into it with Derek Culver coming off one of his best games as a Mountaineer, recording 28 points and 12 rebounds against Florida, although the Gators did effectively shut him down in the second half. They need to get a bounce back game from guard Deuce McBride, who made only 3-of-15 shots and missed all six of his 3-point tries.
With the way this season has gone and with this team still trying to get back to its top form after battling COVID-19, every day becomes an adventure.
