MORGANTOWN – West Virginia University senior defensive lineman Darius Stills was named to the watch list for the 26th annual Chuck Bednarik Award announced today by the Maxwell Football Club.
The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995. Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at Penn and with the Philadelphia Eagles, is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of ‘69 and the NFL Hall of Fame’s Class of ‘67.
Stills, who was recently named to Athlon Sports’, Lindy’s and Phil Steele’s 2020 All-Big 12 Conference First Teams, also was named to the Lott Trophy Award watch list. The 2019 All-Big 12 First Team honoree finished the 2019 season with 47 tackles, a team-leading 14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, which tied for the team lead, and five quarterback hurries. He also had a forced fumble, two pass breakups and a blocked field goal. He tied for No. 2 in the Big 12 with his brother, Dante, in sacks and was No. 5 in the league in tackles for loss.
The Fairmont, West Virginia, native finished with a season-best 10 tackles and three tackles for loss at Baylor. He also recorded six tackles against James Madison and five each at Kansas State and TCU. He posted two sacks at Missouri and had three tackles for loss against Texas and two at Missouri and against NC State.
Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced Nov. 3, 2020, while the three finalists for the Bednarik Award will be unveiled Nov. 23, 2020. The winner of the 2020 Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 10, 2020. The formal presentations of these awards will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 12.
This year’s watch list consists of 11 players from the Big 12 Conference and the entire list is divided among position groups, including 26 defensive linemen, 32 linebackers and 32 defensive backs.
WVU’s Foster, Babic nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year MORGANTOWN – Rylee Foster (women’s soccer) and Milica Babic (rifle) are West Virginia University’s nominees for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award.
Foster, a Cambridge, Ontario, native, finished out her collegiate career as one of the best goalkeepers in WVU history. She led a young Mountaineer team to an appearance in the third round of the NCAA Tournament in 2019. The WVU defense registered nine shutouts under Foster’s leadership.
After graduating in May, the sport management major signed a professional contract with Liverpool. She was a Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) Hermann Trophy candidate and was named to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-South Region Second Team, 2019 United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Second Team and All-Big 12 Second Team.
A team captain for one season, Foster was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I and the Women’s Scholar All-South Region Second Team, as well as the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll. Foster also was a member of the President’s and Dean’s Lists at WVU.
A starter in all 84 career matches, Foster finished with 7,670:10 minutes played and 56 wins, tallying 202 saves and 39 shutouts.
WVU finished the 2019 season 12-8-2 (5-3-1). They made their 20th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, which ranks fifth for the longest active streak in the nation.
Babic, a native of Belgrade, Serbia, finished off her four-year career at WVU in 2019-20 and was named to the All-GARC Air Rifle and Combined Score First Teams and Smallbore Second Team. At the 2019 GARC Championship, she shot 248.3 in the final to finish second in air rifle.
Babic also competed in the air rifle final at the 2019 NCAA Championships and finished fifth overall with a score of 183.5. She was named the GARC Outstanding Senior and was the 11th Mountaineer to claim the conference’s top senior award.
An industrial engineering major, Babic graduated in May. She was named to the Academic All-Big 12 At-Large First Team and the CRCA All-Academic Team. She also was a member of the Dean’s List, as well as the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and the Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll.
Babic finished first on the team and fifth nationally with an air rifle season average of 595 and ranked second on the team and eighth nationally with a smallbore season average of 584.182. The Mountaineers finished the year 9-1 (7-1 GARC) and ranked No. 3 nationally.
Foster and Babic are two of 605 nominees across the country for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year honor.
The NCAA Woman of the Year award was established in 1991 and recognizes graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
The NCAA encourages member schools to honor their top graduating female student-athletes each year by submitting their names for consideration for the Woman of the Year award.
The nominees represent all three NCAA divisions, including 259 nominees from Division I, 126 from Division II and 220 from Division III. Nominees competed in 24 sports, with multisport student-athletes accounting 128 of the nominees.
Next, conferences will select up to two nominees each from the pool of school nominees. Then, the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.
The selection committee will determine the top three honorees from each division from the Top 30 and announce the nine finalists. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will choose the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year, who will be named this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.