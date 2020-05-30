MORGANTOWN — The 2019 West Virginia University football poster took home the Bronze award in the Division 1 Promotional Schedule Poster category at the virtual 2019-20 National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators “Best Of” Awards this week.
The 2019 poster helped kick off the Coach Neal Brown era and the start of a new team mantra — ‘Trust the Climb.’ The poster’s photo shoot involved several climbing professionals on campus helping to recreate a climb for the design process. Mountaineers strive to climb to the mountain top and with hard work and dedication, any goal can be achieved. The slogan was used internally and externally to understand the importance of daily improvement in order to build future success for the program.
The 2019 WVU Football intro video also was voted among the top 5 in the “Best Of” Division I Intro Video category, which included entrance videos across all sports.
The video included many scenic shots that featured key elements that make up the West Virginia football program, past and present. From showcasing the beauty of the Mountain State to the gritty mentality of hard-working people, the video symbolizes that Mountaineers know they represent students, fans, alumni and the state of West Virginia's 1.8 million people every time they put on the gold and blue.
NACMA received more than 850 outstanding nominations this year across all categories, making the voting process very competitive. Conference reps narrowed all submissions down to the top five, before pushing the top five out to the membership for final voting. The NACMA judging criteria was based on design, content and creativity.
WVU has been recognized several times in the NACMA “Best Of” awards through the years including I Belong Day (2018), #WVU125 campaign (2017), All of the Lights Hype video (2016), 2014 Football poster and Teach Me How to Dougie fan cam (2011) among others.
With kickoff of the 2020 season now just 100 days away, WVU football season ticket holders are reminded that the priority deadline to renew their 2020 season tickets at WVUGAME.com is Monday, June 1.
The Mountaineer Ticket Office is offering a new extended payment plan option for 2020 football season tickets. Fans who sign up through their season ticket renewal application at WVUGAME.com by June 1 can pay for their season tickets in three installments this summer. Dates for installments to be charged as part of the new payment plan will be June 15, July 15 and Aug. 17.
Fans who enroll in the extended payment plan will have their tickets delivered digitally via the email address associated with their season ticket account and will not receive printed/hard tickets for the upcoming season.
Ticket renewal statements for the 2020 WVU football campaign were mailed to current season ticket holders in early March. Fans who have not previously renewed their tickets online at WVUGAME.com can find instructions in the renewal mailing.
Those who have previously renewed their tickets online can log in to their account using the email address and password they used to create their online account.
The Mountaineer Athletic Club, along with the West Virginia University football team, will host the virtual 2020 Ladies Huddle, presented by Civil & Environmental Consultants, on Thursday, July 9.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus pandemic, this year’s Ladies Huddle will be a two-hour virtual event hosted by Tony Caridi. It will include a reception, silent auction, opportunity to shop for officially licensed WVU apparel, WVU Football facilities tour, weight room demonstration, drills led by the WVU Football coaching staff, chalk talk with Coach Brown and an interactive Q&A session with the Browns.
Registration for this exciting event is open to the first 250 participants at a fee of $75. Participants will have access to all the listed activities and also will receive a gift bag that includes a Ladies Huddle T-shirt and a $15 Kegler’s gift card.
To reserve a spot for the Ladies Huddle, register online at wvumac.com/events or contact the Mountaineer Athletics Club at MAC@mail.wvu.edu.
