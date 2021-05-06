MORGANTOWN – Redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team has been selected to the 2020-21 Academic All-District Women’s Basketball Team, as selected by CoSIDA, recognizing the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.
Representing District 2, which includes student-athletes from Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and the District of Columbia, Gondrezick is the first Mountaineer women’s basketball player to be named a CoSIDA Academic All-America District 2 honoree since Averee Fields in 2015. The Benton Harbor, Michigan, native also is the sixth player and ninth overall selection to the annual squad in program history.
A sport management major, Gondrezick finished her West Virginia career with 1,011 points. She also concluded her NCAA career with 1,503 points. During her senior campaign, Gondrezick became the 29th All-American in program history after garnering honorable mention status by the Associated Press and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. She also became the third WVU player to be unanimously selected to the All-Big 12 First Team. Among WVU’s all-time career leaders, Gondrezick ranks No. 2 all-time in minutes played per game (34.86) and No. 4 all-time in scoring average (17.14). Her 19.5 points per game average in 2020-21 is the best mark by a Mountaineer since Meg Bulger averaged 19.8 points per game during the 2005-06 season
The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes basketball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in late May.
WVU baseball hosts Oklahoma following win over No. 16 Pitt
MORGANTOWN – The West Virginia University baseball team continues its May homestand with a three-game, weekend series against Oklahoma, presented by Par Mar Stores, from May 7-9, at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.
Friday’s series opener is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, while Saturday and Sunday’s contests are scheduled for 4 p.m., and 11:30 a.m., respectively. Tickets to all three games are sold out. However, a limited number of WVU student tickets will be available on game days in pairs of two. Student tickets can be picked up at Gate A or C of Monongalia County Ballpark. Students are admitted free with a valid student I.D.
Fans are reminded to check the WVU baseball Twitter page for updates on limited player/guest-returned tickets prior to every home game. If those are made available to the general public, they will be released for purchase starting three hours before first pitch at Gate A of Monongalia County Ballpark. Any available tickets can be purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis and are priced at $7.
Fans can listen to each game on the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College on 100.9 WZST-FM, as well as various affiliates throughout the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUsports.com. Additionally, all three games will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
For links to live stats, audio and video, visit WVUsports.com.
The Mountaineers will send senior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf (3-5, 3.69 ERA) to the mound in Friday’s series opener, while OU counters with redshirt sophomore right-hander Wyatt Olds (3-4, 5.33 ERA). On Saturday, sophomore left-hander Jake Carr (1-4, 10.09 ERA) battles the Sooners’ redshirt freshman lefty Jake Bennett (3-3, 6.46 ERA), before Mountaineer freshman left-hander Ben Hampton (3-1, 3.72 ERA) goes against redshirt sophomore lefty Braden Carmichael (5-1, 4.41 ERA) in Sunday’s series finale.
WVU (16-21, 6-12 Big 12) is 11-14 all-time against the Sooners (22-21, 6-9 Big 12), including 6-7 at home. The two teams haven’t met since the 2019 season, when the Mountaineers took two-of-three games from Oklahoma from March 29-31, 2019, in Morgantown.
West Virginia is coming off an 8-2 win over No. 16 Pitt on Wednesday night at Monongalia County Ballpark. WVU tallied 15 total hits against its Backyard Brawl rival and featured six different players with multi-hit efforts. On the mound, freshman right-hander Carlson Reed earned the win after tossing a career-high 5.2 innings, while allowing just one run on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
The win marked WVU’s seventh in eight tries against the Panthers. It also extended the Mountaineers’ home, midweek win streak to 18 games, dating back to April 3, 2017. In all, West Virginia is now 110-92 against Pitt.
With 10 hits in his last four games, junior outfielder Austin Davis leads WVU with a .303 average at the plate this spring. Fifth-year senior infielder Kevin Brophy and sophomore catcher/infielder Matt McCormick continue to co-lead with club with six home runs, while freshman infielder Mikey Kluska’s 24 RBI rank No. 1 on the squad.
Meanwhile, Wolf has registered eight or more strikeouts in five of his last six starts on the mound. In his last appearance, the Gahanna, Ohio, native finished with a career-high 11 strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work against then-No. 5 TCU on April 30.
The WVU pitching staff enters the weekend ranked No. 16 nationally in strikeouts per nine innings (10.7). The Mountaineers combined to fan TCU 34 times in last weekend’s three-game set.
Oklahoma is led by fourth-year coach Skip Johnson. The Sooners enter the weekend series with a 22-21 overall mark, including 6-9 in Big 12 play.
Last time out, OU fell to No. 8 Texas Tech, 14-4, on Tuesday night in an approved midweek, nonconference matchup in Amarillo, Texas. Prior to that, the squad took two-of-three games over rival Oklahoma State last weekend.
Redshirt junior infielder Tyler Hardman leads OU with a .414 average at the plate. His 10 home runs and 42 RBI also rank No. 1 on the team.
Oklahoma’s 443 total hits as a team rank No. 4 nationally. The Sooners also enter the weekend ranked No. 15 in the country in runs (316).
On the mound, Carmichael has a team-best five wins, while redshirt senior righty reliever Jason Ruffcorn is 1-1 with a 1.19 ERA, 45 strikeouts and three saves in 30.1 innings of work.
Four golfers to named to Academic All-Big 12 team
MORGANTOWN – Four members of the West Virginia University golf team were named to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Men’s Golf Team, the Big 12 Conference announced.
Fifth-year senior Etienne Papineau, junior Kurtis Grant and sophomore Trent Tipton were named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, while senior Mark Goetz was named to the Academic All-Big 12 Second Team.
Papineau, who graduated from WVU with a bachelor’s degree last May, is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration. It is the fourth consecutive year that Papineau has earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors.
Grant, a finance major, earns Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors for the second consecutive year, while Goetz, also a finance major, earns the fourth Big 12 academic accolade of his career.
Tipton, who is majoring in finance, garnered Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors for the first time in his career.
“This was a challenging academic year with classes being all online,” coach Sean Covich said. “You really had to be disciplined and self-motivated to make sure your schoolwork was completed. These guys did an outstanding job staying committed to their academics during all our practices, travel, COVID-19 testing, protocols and tournaments. A big thank you to our academic advisor Stephanie White, who does a great job each semester making sure our guys have what they need to achieve success in the classroom.”
First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence.
Women’s tennis team lands three on Academic All-Big 12 team
MORGANTOWN – Three members of the West Virginia University tennis team have been named to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Women’s Tennis Team, announced by the league on Thursday.
Seniors Hunter Bleser (multidisciplinary studies) and Anne-Sophie Courteau (biology) and junior Anastasiia Bovolskaia (international studies) all represented the Mountaineers on the first team.
This year marks the third consecutive first-team selection Courteau, while Bovolskaia has now been named to the first team the last two years. This marks Bleser’s first selection to the Academic All-Big 12 Team.
It also marks the eighth straight season that at least three WVU student-athletes have been named to the first team.
“Congratulations to Sophie, Nastya and Hunter,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “Their first-team awards are well deserved for each one of them. Sophie and Hunter, as seniors, and Nastya, as a junior, have done outstanding work being great student-athletes on the tennis courts and in the classroom!”
Student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 and have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled events to qualify. Student-athletes can also qualify if they have maintained a 3.0 GPA in the previous two semesters and fulfill the participation requirement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.