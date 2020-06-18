MORGANTOWN — Three members of the West Virginia University golf team were named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars in the early wave of honorees, as announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
Philipp Matlari and Etienne Papineau were honored for the second consecutive season, while Kurtis Grant earned the accolade for the first time in his career.
A Liemen, Germany, native, Matlari graduated with a management degree in May and was named a recipient of the Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award. He also earned recognition on the Academic All-Big 12 First Team for the second time in his career in 2019-20. Additionally, Matlari competed in all nine tournaments throughout the season, posting four top-20 finishes.
Papineau, a native of St-Jean-Sur-Richlieu, Quebec, Canada, graduated with a degree in business administration this past May, and will be returning to WVU in the fall to pursue his Master of Business Administration. A three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree, Papineau set a 54-hole program record score of 203 at the 2019 Old Town Club Collegiate.
Earning his first career recognition, Grant is a native of Herndon, Virginia, and is majoring in business. Also a member of the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, he posted a top-20 finish in five of the six tournaments in which he competed in 2019-20.
To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America status, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically in Division I, II, III and NAIA, or receiving their Associate’s Degree in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must have a stroke average under 76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 78.0 in NAIA, 79.0 in Division III and 77.0 in NJCAA and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. For 2019-20 only, they must participate in 40 percent of the team’s competitive rounds.
A second announcement of Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars that include the second wave of nominations as well as those schools on the quarter system will be announced sometime in July.
WVU Athletics Communication Office wins 13 national-best awards
MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University Athletics Communications Office was honored by the College Sports Information Directors of America, capturing 13 awards for Excellence in Publications and Digital Design, including seven best in the nation awards. It is the second year in a row the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Office led the country in CoSIDA awards.
The 13 publications and digital design awards WVU received from CoSIDA are the most earned among Division I schools. Kansas State finished second with eight awards, followed by Appalachian State (seven), Kansas (six) and Missouri State (five).
Earning best in the nation awards for media guides were baseball, men’s soccer and volleyball. The men’s basketball program earned best in the nation for men’s basketball game programs, while the gymnastics poster earned top honors in the winter/spring posters category.
The WVU men’s soccer media guide and football game program cover earned top honors for best covers.
West Virginia took four second-place honors – the football program, the football poster, women’s soccer guide and golf media guide.
Earning third-place honors were the football media guide and the women’s tennis media guide.
