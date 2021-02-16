MORGANTOWN — Due to inclement weather, the West Virginia at Baylor women’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.
The Big 12 will work with both teams to reschedule Wednesday’s game for later in the season. Additional information will be released when available.
West Virginia next competes on Saturday, Feb. 20, as the Mountaineers welcome TCU to Morgantown. Tip-off from the WVU Coliseum is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Saturday’s contest against the Horned Frogs is Senior Day, and WVU’s 2020-21 senior class will be honored prior to opening tip. Fans can now purchase tickets for Saturday’s game at WVUGAME.com.
The WVU women’s team (16-3, 10-3 Big 12) also checked in at No. 24 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll, announced Tuesday, one day after the Mountaineers remained at No. 19 in Monday’s AP Poll.
The Mountaineers received 121 points to rank No. 24 in the coaches poll. West Virginia is ranked behind No. 23 Georgia and in front of No. 25 South Dakota State.
WVU is one of two Big 12 teams featured in today’s poll. Baylor (16-2, 11-1 Big 12) received 574 points and moved up one spot to rank No. 8 this week.
WVU men’s soccer tabbed at No. 4 in MAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been voted to finish fourth in the 2021 Mid-American Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
In a vote by the league’s six head coaches, the Mountaineers received 18 points, just three points behind Bowling Green, which received 21 points, along with one first-place vote. Ahead of BGSU was Western Michigan in second place with 28 points, along with two first-place votes. Garnering three first-place votes and 33 points was Akron, once again earning the first-place spot.
Rounding out the preseason poll was Northern Illinois in fifth, behind WVU with 14 points, and SIU-Edwardsville in sixth place, collecting 12 points.
The Mountaineers finished the 2019 season with a 10-9-2 overall record, before going on to become the MAC Tournament champions and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The squad advanced to the Second Round for the second straight season.
WVU coach Dan Stratford enters his first season at the helm of his alma mater after being hired as the program’s 10th head coach in January 2020. He arrived in Morgantown after a three-year head coaching stint at the University of Charleston where has compiled a 61-4-5 overall record and leading UC to a pair of Division II National Championships.
The Mountaineers return seven players who saw action in at least nine matches in 2019, including five who scored at least one goal for WVU. Goalkeeper Steven Tekesky returns for his senior season as WVU’s starting netminder, after recording six shutouts in 2019.
West Virginia opens its 2021 spring campaign on Friday, Feb. 26, with a road contest at No. 19 Charlotte, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kickoff from Transamerica Field is set for 5 p.m.
