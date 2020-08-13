MORGANTOWN — Break out the pepperoni rolls, although they may be hard to eat through your masks. Also stock up on the beer and the brats and burgers, because we are going to have football this fall and now we know when and where the games will be played.
West Virginia University and the Big 12 Conference announced their schedules on Wednesday and the Mountaineers’ season will begin at home on Saturday, Sept. 12, with their only non-conference game in the 9+1 format against Eastern Kentucky.
Read the schedule carefully, for the only resemblance between it and the schedule that originally was announced is the teams involved … except, of course, Florida State and Maryland; those games were cancelled some time ago.
“When the Big 12 announced a revised 10-game season, we knew that the schedule would change and there would be some flexibility built in to handle any COVID-19 disruptions,” athletic director Shane Lyons said in releasing the schedule. “This new schedule provides us with the nine league games, the one non-conference date and the ability to plan accordingly.”
There are six home games for WVU — Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12, Baylor on Oct. 3, Kansas on Oct. 17, Kansas State on Oct. 31, TCU on Nov. 14 and the season highlight, Oklahoma coming to Milan Puskar Stadium on Nov. 28.
The four road games — all conference affairs — find WVU at Oklahoma State to open conference play on Sept. 26, at Texas Tech on Oct. 24, at Texas on Nov. 7 and closing the regular season out at Iowa State on Dec. 5.
The season includes three bye weeks for the Mountaineers: Sept. 19, Oct. 10 and Nov. 21. This allows the conference some maneuverability should games have to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first two teams in the standings will play in the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, although Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby allowed the championship game could be moved back a week should things not go smoothly during the year. If that were the case where the championship was delayed, it would be possible the game would be moved to a different site.
There has been no decision yet on how many fans — if any — will be allowed to purchase tickets to the games. That will probably be dictated on the state level.
How the tickets will be distributed, according to Bowlsby, will be up to each individual school. WVU says it is continuing to work with the state on attendance restrictions and will then set up a plan with the Mountaineer Athletic Club and season ticket holders on how the tickets will be distributed.
For the latest information on tickets, visit the 2020 football season ticket FAQ Page: WVUsports.com/2020FAQ.
Game times and TV schedules will be announced at a later date and will be subject to change.
WVU was selected to finish eighth in the Big 12 media’s pre-season poll.
