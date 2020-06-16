WVU player tests positive for COVID-19

MORGANTOWN — Reality blindsided West Virginia’s football team on Monday as it began voluntary workouts for what they hope will be the upcoming 2020 season as one player tested positive for COVID-19.
That player, who was not identified by the team, will enter a self-isolation period for the next 14 days, according to protocols put into place by the athletic department administration on May 19.
In addition, the department’s protocol dictated that contact tracing procedures be initiated to identify additional football players who possibly were exposed. The plan calls for those athletes to also be quarantined.
Other schools are also facing the same situation as they return to campus to begin working toward a potential opening of summer camps to prepare for the season.
Florida State University, scheduled to open the season against WVU on Sept. 5 in Atlanta, also had one athlete positive test when it reconvened its football program.
National champion Clemson University had two football athletes test positive upon returning to work, along with one basketball player.
In the Big 12, Iowa State had 10 athletes — two of them football players — received positive tests.
Nearly two weeks ago several Alabama football players — reported to be as many as five — tested positive upon their return, one of whom was asymptomatic and took place in a team workout before the test result was known.
Similar situations are being reported as teams begin to reassemble. Three players at Auburn and four at Mississippi also tested positive for the disease.
Obviously, the numbers are not startling at this time but they send up a red flag that schools must be adamant in sticking to the protocols put in place to keep this from spreading throughout the campus once the student body returns.
See, colleges need football, America needs football.
“It’s important for a lot of reasons, not just financial,” Brown said during one of his spring ZOOM media conference calls. “Our country needs something to look forward to.”
And so did his football players, who had never really sat around this long without organized workouts.
“This is what they signed up for. They signed up to play college football. They need something to look forward to,” Brown said while all systems were on hold.
That, however, was not a complaint on his part.
“The powers that be, in our case the Big 12, are being prudent and I think that’s the right thing to do,” Brown said. “If I was in the decision making role, I’d be waiting as long as I could to make a decision. The longer you wait, the more information you will have.”
And the information that was gathered led them to this June 15 start which included testing everyone connected with the program.
“There’s a lot of planning that goes into it,” the coach said. “It does start with testing, without question. The testing piece is where we start for staff and player return.”
Brown promised when the team returned to practice they would follow the guidelines that have been laid out by the medical people and the conference and vowed the procedure would be done “in the safest way for the players.”
And that is where they are now as they have gathered and begun trying to put the pieces back together.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.