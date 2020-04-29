WVU rifle team trying to regroup under pandemic threat

MORGANTOWN – West Virginia University’s rifle coach was feeling good while he was feeling bad and that’s not a contradiction in terms.
It was a month or so ago and his team was getting ready to go after its 20th NCAA championship and he was feeling good about the Mountaineers’ chances, even if this year they weren’t favorites.
Kentucky was hosting the tournament this year and was the No. 1 team in the nation and TCU was the defending champion, having upset the Mountaineers a year ago when the tournament was held for the first time in Morgantown.
But there were many good factors upon which his high hopes were being based as they went through the final week of preparation.
So why was he feeling bad?
Ironically, he had the flu … as did his three children. He was bedridden with it as it hit like a hammer. His children got over it in a couple of days.
Was it the coronavirus that has stricken Hammond?
“They gave me a swab and came back 10 minutes later and told me I had Flu A. Was it corona? Who knows? All I know is I felt pretty bad for a week. Even the second week, it was spring break, I still felt pretty weak and under the weather,” he said.
It was bad enough that his team left for the NCAAs without him.
“They had practice on Thursday. They left the range that day being told the NCAAs were good to go with no spectators, the crowd being reduced to just pass lists, so it would be only family and friends,” he said.
“Late that day I was still literally in my bed at home when I got a couple of texts and saw a Twitter thing that the NCAA had canceled all championships,” he said. “I got with my assistant coach and he said, no, everything was good and we started going back and forth with the officials there until finally we got the word they had canceled the championships.”
The season was over, just like that.
“I was super disappointed for all the athletes who were there. A lot of them were probably arguing, saying ‘No, we were just told it was on.’ The championships probably could have survived. We probably could have finished it in a day and everybody was there, but it was a global situation. Crazy timing for it to be canceled. We were the victim of unfortunate timing.”
The team went back to the hotel in Lexington, spent the night, drove back to Morgantown the next day and spread across the country and the world, leaving a nagging question.
Could WVU have won the title back?
“Tough question,” Hammond said when it was raised during a ZOOM media conference on Monday. “This was an interesting year. Our numbers were consistent with past years. Kentucky just took a huge step up. They had two phenomenal athletes. They both made the Olympic team in air rifle, one a freshman who just came in and the other a sophomore. They made a huge impact for there team.”
But there were a lot of subtle mental aspects that added intrigue to what would have been a fascinating championship.
“This was one of the first NCAA [championships] in a few years where we went there thinking we weren’t favorites,” Hammond said. “But we also had a lot of experience. We had some ups and downs during the year. The team was in a good frame of mind. We had three seniors and often seniors go in thinking this is my last match, what am I going to do after this. There’s a lot of mental stuff seniors have to deal with.
“Two of them won team championships with us and had won individual championships. In the months leading up to the NCAAs they were really in a good frame of mind so I felt good about that.”
And what about Kentucky.
“If you are the host, it’s tough, it’s challenging.” Hammond said. “For those two Kentucky shooters, it’s challenging. They’d just made the Olympic team. They were the hosts. There would have been a significant amount of pressure and distractions for them and a lot would have had to do with how they handled that.”
And TCU?
“TCU was the defending champions. We all know when you are defending champions that’s a lot of pressure,” Hammond said. “We didn’t have that working against us and we were in a great frame of mind. If I were a fan, I wouldn’t have put any money one way or another. I would have liked to have seen it unfold, but I was excited for our guys to go and compete. We’ve been there before as favorites and not won. There’s an awful lot of pressure in the NCAAs and I think it would have been a really exciting NCAAs to watch.”
But we will never know.
Right now they are taking a break and trying to put everything back together to get going whenever the sport resumes.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.