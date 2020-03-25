ROAD TO THE 2010 FINAL FOUR: A decade ago Wednesday, West Virginia took the third step on its run to the Final Four of the 2010 NCAA Tournament, beating Washington, 69-56, before 22,271 fans in Buffalo, New York.
We take you back 10 years now, to what we all saw, what we wrote, what was going on behind the scenes and what the players say about it now.
---
As WVU took the court for its Thursday’s practice before facing high scoring Washington, a team averaging 79.9 points a game, spirits were soaring.
The Mountaineers had run through the Big 12 Tournament with three thrilling victories, won two games in Buffalo, N.Y., to reach the Sweet 16 and had everything humming.
Then seeming disaster hit. Point guard Truck Bryant broke his foot.
“This the funniest thing about the whole thing was someone took a jump shot while we were playing five on five. I took one step back and I felt my foot crack,” Bryant recalled earlier this week.
Coach Bob Huggins came over to him.
Sympathy? No.
“Get your butt up,” Huggins screamed.
“Coach, I can’t get up,” Bryant said.
“Get your butt up,” Huggins screamed again.
“Coach, I can’t get up,” Bryant said again.
Eventually, Huggins realized this was something serious and apologized.
Now he would learn just how his team handled adversity.
---
“It was tough, especially for me,” said former WVU center Kevin Jones the other day in a phone call from Japan, where he is still playing. “Truck was my best friend and my roommate. We were together all the time. To see him not able to play, the chemistry we had together on the court after coming in together as freshmen made it tough on me.
“I know personally he was one of the biggest competitors we had and he wanted to be out there to help us. He was very supportive of us when we were out and that was important. You know, when you have positive energy around – you know how Truck is, always smiling and joking – he kept us going and focused on the games.”
The assumption was that Huggins would start Joe Mazzulla, the back-up point guard, in Bryant’s place. Mazzulla had actually played more than Bryant against Missouri in the previous game.
But there were options and he chose an unexpected one – starting Casey Mitchell, a shooting guard, while letting Devin Ebanks and Da’Sean Butler become the prime ball handlers.
It didn’t work and WVU struggled through a dismal first half, trailing, 29-27, at the half and doing so because they were turning the ball over almost every other trip down the court.
“People don’t ask about that game much, but that was a weird game,” said Jones. “Truck was out, so we were trying to adjust to that.”
That meant shuffling more than just one position.
“Everybody was out of position. Da’Sean was playing a little bit of point, bringing the ball up. That’s why we started slow,” Jones continued. “Once we got ourselves together and started hitting shots, everything turned around in the second half.”
It was odd in another way, too. For the final five minutes of the first half, Huggins put his Turkish import, Deniz Kilicli, into the game for Jones and he gave him big time minutes down the stretch to the halftime buzzer, hitting three of six shots for six points and grabbing a couple of offensive rebounds.
This was the way I wrote about Kilicli’s performance that day:
“The game was so sloppy that Huggins decided he’d turn it into a war of attrition, put Deniz Kilicli into the game and bodies began to fly. The big Turk muscled his way around inside as all of a sudden the Huskies didn’t looks so husky.”
The Mountaineers, down only two points, headed to the locker room to work things out.
“It was regular Hugs at halftime,” Jones recalled, noting that he didn’t go off. “He wasn’t happy about it, but I don’t think he overreacted to it because of the situation with our point guard being out. He just kind of made some adjustments. We started making more shots.
“When I say ‘regular Hugs’, he wasn’t a demonstrative as he can be,” Jones continued. “That’s how it was the whole tournament. We had been playing together for a while then so he didn’t feel the need to go off all the time.
“For the most part, he let us figure things out on our own and it ended up working out most of the time.”
And what they figured out worked. WVU completely dominated on the glass, ending the game with a 49-29 rebounding edge and having 23 offensive rebounds. They were so dominant on the offensive glass that Butler was moved to say “our best chance to make a shot was to miss one.”
WVU finished the day with 17 second-chance points while Washington had – get this – ZERO!
Jones, in particular, provided the top offense but it wasn’t always as you might expect, off offensive rebounds.
Instead, the big man from New York hit three of four 3-point shots among his 18 points that went with 8 rebounds.
“It was like that all season,” Jones recalls. “When we were playing bad, someone would step up. I just happened to be the guy who did it that day.”
His 18 points led WVU, Butler added 14 and Ebanks 12 while contributing five assists, although that was offset by eight of the Mountaineers’ 23 turnovers.
But the real key to the game was on the defensive side where Washington could never get into its offense, scoring 24 points below its average and hitting just three of 11 3-point shots while turning the ball over 21 times.
“If felt like it was eight against five out there,” Huskies forward Darnell Grant said after the game.
Now WVU had some time to work on the problems that Bryant’s absence produced but the next foe was a giant one, a Kentucky team that was ranked No. 2 in the nation.
