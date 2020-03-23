KANSAS CITY, Mo. — West Virginia University freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe earned Division-I first-team All-District 8 honors Wednesday as announced by t{/span}he National Association of Basketball Coaches.
The accolade is one of many Tshiebwe has already collected during his freshman season with the Mountaineers. He was also named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, All-Big 12 Freshman Team and All-Big Newcomer First Team.
Tshiebwe, who was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on four separate occasions during the season, averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds in 23.1 minutes a game this season.
Tshiebwe posted season highs of 21 points (Nov. 22), 18 rebounds (Nov. 27) and 35 minutes played (Jan. 4).
Tshiebwe is joined on the NABC All-District 8 first team by Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike and Devin Dotson, Baylor’s Jared Butler and Texas Tech’s Jahmi’us Ramsey.
The NABC All-District 8 second team was made up of Baylor’s MaCio Teague and Freddie Gillespie, Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton, Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle and TCU’s Desmond Bane.
Baylor’s Scott Drew was named the NABC District 8 Coach of the Year.
There were 24 separate all-district first and second teams named across the country. The teams are selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division I.
The NABC was founded in 1927 by Phog Allen, the legendary basketball coach at Kansas. The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of men’s college basketball coaches.
