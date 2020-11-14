MORGANTOWN — Last Sunday, after West Virginia got its weary bones back to Morgantown from Austin, Texas, trying to shake off the pain of a tough road defeat and its fourth game in four weeks, WVU coach Neal Brown looked up his running back Leddie Brown, who was feeling more pain than most.
He had been injured on the first play of the Texas game, but he gutted it out from start to finish despite being limited by the injury.
Brown approached Brown in the training room — it doesn’t really matter which Brown we’re talking about doing the approaching — and when they met, Brown said he was going to play the following week.
“He said, ‘I’m going to play next week,’ and I told him, ‘The only way I’m going to play you is if you’re close to 100 percent,’” Neal Brown recalled. “We’re gonna take care of you but you have to invest your time to get ready. The training staff worked with him, and, by Wednesday, he was running and was able to make some football moves.
“He got reps on Thursday and Friday, went through warmups before the game and said he could go.”
That was 156 yards ago, for that’s how many yards Brown registered as he gave the Mountaineers the running attack they had to have as they won a crucial Big 12 battle with TCU, 24-6, on a sunbathed Saturday afternoon before a crowd announced at 11,111 fans.
The victory was one Brown — either one of them, or both — will long remember, for it guaranteed the coach at least a .500 regular season record and matched his win total from last year and it gave the player another line on his resume of fighting through injury to create a situation where WVU could dominate the game.
Brown’s power running made life easy for quarterback Jarret Doege, who week after week gets better. This week it was completing 19-of-26 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns, both to slot receiver T.J. Simmons covering 26 and 38 yards.
Doege also scored the Mountaineers’ third touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak.
There were early indications of what kind of day it was going to be for West Virginia, who all week had worked with the theme of playing an attacking brand of football.
After stopping TCU on its first possession, they were taken out of attack mode when pinned back to their 1-yard line by a perfect TCU punt.
It’s hard to be an attack dog when chained to a tree just outside your own end zone, but Brown gave an indication he was ready to run with a 6-yard pick up on his first carry, and then Doege bought them working room with a completion to Sean Ryan for 15 yards.
No coach, of course, likes to start a game at his own 1-yard line.
Brown admitted they originally had a script for the first series of plays, but, after starting in that situation, they had to put it on the back burner.
“We always work an off-script,” Brown assured. “This week we worked it more than we normally do just because their punter is so good, one of the best in the country. We used our coming off script. Leddie kind of got us going, and once we hit the first first down is when we went back to the script.”
Hollywood movies should have such a script because WVU took the ball down the field 99 yards in 15 plays while using up 7:33 off the clock, with Doege scoring on a QB sneak.
The drive defined what the day was going to be for the Mountaineers. Nothing flashy, just efficiency in all they did on both sides of the ball.
“I thought we set the tone early. We started fast, which is something we’ve been working on. We’ve been better, but to go 99 yards right out of the gate meant that we took control of the game right then and there,” Coach Brown said.
What made the drive so dominating was that even when faced with a third down, it was always a third and short for WVU.
“We converted several third downs,” Brown acknowledged.
They converted a 3rd-and-4 with the 15-yard pass to Ryan, a 3rd-and-6 with a 14-yard pass to Simmons, a 3rd-and-2 with an 8-yard pass to Leddie Brown and then Doege’s touchdown sneak was on 3rd-and-1.
From there, WVU just ground it out, never letting TCU get anything going offensively and doing pretty much what it wanted when it had the ball.
Before halftime, WVU scored its first TD through the air, a pass from Doege to Simmons of 26 yards that allowed them to go into the locker room ahead 14-3.
It was a big game for Simmons, who caught four passes for 90 yards and the two scores as he continues to show new life now that he is injury free.
“I think part of it is handling his business and practicing better,” Brown said of Simmons. “We play a couple of games where your inside receivers can be featured at maybe a little bit of a high rate. I think they trust him to make catches, but yeah, he played well.”
It isn’t any surprise that he is upping his game. After all, he was a star recruit for Alabama before transferring to WVU, and he did show signs last year he could do big things when healthy.
“He had a good run last year when he was healthy,” Brown noted. “He had a three- or four-, five-game run there where he played at an extremely high level. I think that is the thing. He has to take care of his body. When he is able to do that, he is healthy and he is a really good and productive player in this league.”
The Mountaineers controlled the second half, surviving one defensive lapse when a TCU receiver broke wide open without coverage in the end zone only for TCU quarterback Max Duggan to throw the ball far over his head.
And so now WVU gets a week to rest up before running the closing gauntlet of Oklahoma and Iowa State.
Considering the Mountaineers have been in every game going into the final four minutes, you can’t write them off, and with so much at stake — a victory assuring no less than a winning regular season — you know they will be emotionally ready to play.
