MORGANTOWN — There will be no Volunteers. But there will be the Army.
West Virginia football saw a major shake-up to its postseason plans on Monday when its opponent in the Liberty Bowl changed in a matter of hours.
The Mountaineers were originally scheduled to play Tennessee in the Liberty Bowl, but they will now play Army in the Volunteers' stead following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Volunteers' program.
The new Autozone Liberty Bowl matchup pitting WVU (5-4) versus Army (9-2) is still scheduled for New Year's Eve on Dec. 31 in Memphis.
Take two: THE MATCHUP IS SET: @ArmyWP_Football will play @WVUfootball in the 62nd @AutoZone Liberty Bowl on December 31! #AZLB62 #GoArmy #HailWV🎟 Tickets 👉 https://t.co/gAwlqBKoQo pic.twitter.com/HWYdbMJPaX— AutoZone Liberty Bowl (@AZOLibertyBowl) December 22, 2020
The accepted invitation into the Liberty Bowl by Army — which was not originally invited to a bowl game — came mere hours after Tennessee announced it was pulling out of the bowl game and shutting down team activities for the rest of the season due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the program. The Volunteers end their season at 3-7.
"The opponent might have changed, but that’s it. As I said before, the Mountaineers are looking forward to playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and coming to Memphis,” WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “Our team deserves to be in a bowl and so does the 9-2 Army squad. While we are disappointed that Tennessee couldn’t be in the game, Army needed a bowl and an opponent, and the Mountaineers are glad to solve the problem. Even though the two teams have not played since 1961, we are honored to face the Black Knights in a tradition rich bowl game.”
Army and Mississippi State were reported to be the top candidates to fill Tennessee's spot versus West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl, and WVU coach Neal Brown provided the first public hint that the Black Knights were indeed the Mountaineers' new opponent via Twitter.
We are game! Let’s play ball @ArmyWP_Football— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 22, 2020
The showdown will be the fourth-ever meeting between WVU and Army, and the first since 1961. Army holds the all-time series lead at 2-1.
"I have great respect for the Army football tradition and the sacrifice the Cadets make daily for our country. Coach Monken and his staff have done a terrific job at West Point with 43 wins in the last five years," Brown said in a press release from WVU athletics. "We started the day preparing for one opponent and will end it preparing for another but that’s how crazy 2020 has been."
