MORGANTOWN — In the end, Tykee Smith may not have left West Virginia, where he was an All-American safety last season, for Georgia solely because his position coach, Jahmile Addae, had preceded him down that path.
But make no doubt it was a strong part of the equation.
Speaking to 247Sports recruiting manager, Smith left no doubt Addae was a big part of what led to him to picking Georgia over an all-star cast of schools chasing him, including Auburn, Penn State, Michigan State, South Carolina and Houston, which is coached by Dana Holgorsen, who was the head coach who brought Smith from Philadelphia to WVU.
"I am really comfortable (with Addae)," Smith said. "I feel as though he got me to the point of having an All-American season last year, so why not finish what we started? He helped me take my game to the next level as far as me getting off breaks and getting me right."
Addae, a former WVU safety known for his big hits, showed he is a special coach last season as the Mountaineers' secondary displayed spectacular improvement under him, ranking No. 1 in the nation in pass defense last year.
The way Addae worked with players was what convinced Georgia head coach Kirby Smart he was the man he wanted for the job, long before Smith ever entered the transfer portal.
"I'm a lot more interested in his relations with the players, how he treats the players, can he develop the player, does he have a skill set to coach them." Smart said when asked about Addae. "And that's what I was impressed with Jahmile-wise, his demeanor, intelligence, he thinks things out before he says them, and he's done a tremendous job of gaining the trust of those players, while also learning a pretty complicated defense."
Smith also believed he could ease into the background at Georgia, rather than being the face of the defense, as he almost certainly would have been at WVU.
"I just feel like it was time for me to do it because I didn't want all the attention," Smith said of making his decision over the weekend. "I wanted to make a business decision and I felt like today was the right thing."
The idea of leaving WVU also had to do with him being in the spear position for the Mountaineers, which is more of a hybrid position. He sees himself as an NFL safety and wanted to hone that skill set.
"[Georgia] does a lot of things," Smith said. "They don't just line you up on the field. They do a lot of different stuff. They can see me at the 'Star' position, or one of the high safety spots. I will be able to play man and all that stuff, so I will be able to showcase all my skills."
Showcasing those skills for Georgia in the SEC is sure to attract the attention of NFL scouts, and no one expects Smith to remain at Georgia for the three years of eligibility he has left. He is coming off a season in which he had 61 tackles and two interceptions in 10 games while not playing in the Liberty Bowl victory over Army, a signal that all was not right with the Mountaineer family at the time.
Smith also indicated the idea of competing for a national championship also entered into his thinking
"Playing time is definitely important," he said. "I am going to come in and compete for playing time and then be able to compete for a national championship. That's what it is about."
