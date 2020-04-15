MORGANTOWN – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Mike Carey announced the addition of four Mountaineers for the 2020-21 season, as Jasmine Carson (Memphis, Tenn./Georgia Tech/McEachern), Ariel Cummings (Toledo, Ohio/Chipola Community College/Notre Dame Academy), Jayla Hemingway (Collierville, Tennessee/Mississippi State/Houston) and Abby Ogle (Baldwin City, Kan./Hutchinson Community College/Baldwin) have signed National Letters of Intent.
“This is an extremely exciting day for our program,” Carey said. “I am thrilled about the addition of each of these players as they all bring a different skill set and add a different element to our roster. I am really looking forward to getting back on the court, and to the start of the 2020-2021 season. The future is extremely bright for our program.”
-----
A 5-foot-10 guard, Carson played in 51 games in two seasons at Georgia Tech and averaged 6.7 points per game. The Memphis native saw action in all 31 games for GT as a sophomore and posted 9.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, while earning six starts. Carson shot 35.9 percent from the field, including team-high 33.8 percent from 3-point range, during the 2019-20 campaign and scored in double figures 15 times. Her best game of the season came in the Yellow Jacket’s win over ETSU on Dec. 15, 2019, when she scored a career-high 26 points and shot 10-of-15 (66.7%) from the field, including 6-of-8 (75.0%) from behind the arc.
Carson was named to all-district teams all four years of high school between Memphis Central and McEachern High in Powder Springs, Georgia. As a senior at McEachern, she averaged 17 points and three steals per game. Carson also was named an adidas All-American, the 3AAAAAAA All-Region Player of the Year and a Naismith High School Honorable Mention selection in 2018. She was rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN and a four-star by Prospect Nation. Jasmine is the daughter of Bryan and Felicia Carson.
“After receiving tons of calls from other Power 5 schools, West Virginia University immediately soared to the top of my list because Coach Carey and Coach (Bett) Shelby personalized attention to me – their background knowledge of my basketball skills and talent, and their willingness and commitment to develop me into a better student athlete. I found my people and am excited to call WVU my new home.” – Jasmine Carson
“Jasmine is a great athlete and can really score the basketball. When athleticism and skill combine, it is a lethal combination, and Jasmine has both. Jasmine keeps the defense on edge with her 3-point shot and gets her shot off quick. She plays the game with great speed and her length and quickness will benefit our team on both ends of the floor.” – Mike Carey
-----
A 6-foot-3 post, Cummings played in 49 games, starting 26 of those contests, over the last two seasons for Chipola Community College. During her two years with the Lady Indians, she averaged 8.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, while shooting 49.8 percent from the field. Last season, the Toledo native averaged 13.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game for Chipola and shot 54.1 percent from the floor. She also posted 12 double-doubles and tallied multiple blocks in 17 games during the 2019-20 campaign. At season’s end, Cummings was named to the All-Panhandle Conference First Team.
During her high school career, Cummings played for Notre Dame Academy in Toledo. As a junior in 2017, she helped lead the Eagles to a berth in the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division I Championship game and would finish as the state runner-up. Cummings captained the Notre Dame Academy girls’ basketball team as a senior in 2018. She also was named the Three Rivers Athletic Conference (TRAC) Player of the Year and was selected to the OHSAA All-State and TRAC First Teams that same year. Ariel is the daughter of Ellis and Valerie Cummings.
“I chose West Virginia so that I could be a part of a family. Watching their games during my recruitment showed me how well I could fit in with their speed and style of play. Talking to the coaching staff gave me constant reassurance that I would not only be taken care of but also constantly pushed to become better. I am from the Midwest and like colder weather, so it is going to be nice to be closer to home. I feel so honored to compete at such a high level, and I could not be happier to accomplish great things as a Mountaineer.” – Ariel Cummings
“Ariel brings toughness, seriousness and aggressiveness to the paint. She has the ability to power up through defenders on the block and shoot the basketball from the high post. She rebounds at a high level, and I am excited about all she will bring to add to our post game.” – Mike Carey
-----
A 5-foot-11 guard, Hemingway played in 24 games as a freshman for Mississippi State and averaged 1.6 points per game for the Bulldogs last season. The Collierville native finished the season with a 5.7 assist/turnover ratio and tallied multiple assists in five games in 2019-20. During the summer of 2019, she helped Team USA win the silver medal at the World University Games, while averaging 6.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
During her four years at Houston High, Hemingway scored 2,599 points to become the school’s all-time leading scorer and earned a spot on the Tennessee Sports Writers’ Association (TWSA) All-State girl’s basketball team each year. As a junior in 2017-18, she averaged 21.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.9 assists per game to lead Houston to a runner-up finish in the Class AAA state tournament. As a senior in 2018-19, Hemingway averaged 22.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 steal and 1.9 assists per game. At season’s end, she was named the District Player of the Year, the Region Most Valuable Player and the Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year. Hemingway was rated as a four-star recruit by espnW HoopGurlz and was ranked No. 89 overall and the No. 24 guard in the country for the class of 2019. Jayla is the daughter of Jeff and Nicole Hemingway.
“I chose WVU because I just felt like all the coaches were extremely genuine. They put a lot of faith in me, and I just knew in my heart that this was my new home.” – Jayla Hemingway
“Jayla is an extremely athletic guard that is always in attack mode. She has great size and the ability to get downhill and really score the basketball in a variety of ways at a high level or create for her teammates. I love how aggressive and forceful she is, and she plays the game with an unbelievable amount of grit. The versatility she has in her game will really help us offensively and defensively.” – Mike Carey
-----
A 5-foot-8 guard, Ogle played in 67 games and posted 63 starts in two seasons at Hutchinson Community College. She averaged 11.2 points per game on 56.8 percent shooting during her time with the Blue Dragons. Ogle played in 30 games during her sophomore campaign to go along with 28 starts and averaged 15.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. The Baldwin City native also tallied four double-doubles and led the Blue Dragons in scoring 14 times as a sophomore. Ogle helped guide Hutchinson to a 28-4 overall record and a Jayhawk West championship a season ago. During the 2019-20 campaign, she shot 59.3 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from 3-point range and 71.8 percent from the free-throw line.
Ogle ranked first in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) with 3.7 steals per game last season and set the Hutchinson CC single-game record with 12 steals against Hesston College on Nov. 12, 2019. She finished the season with 114 steals and 213 for her career, good for No. 2 in program history. At season’s end, Ogle was named was named First Team All-Region VI and a Third Team All-American by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), as well as the Jayhawk West Player of the Year.
In high school, Ogle was named the 4A Division 2 Kansas Player of the Year and the Lawrence Journal-World’s Athlete of the Year in 2018. She also was named to the All-State Second Team in 2018. Abby is the daughter of Ray and Jeanne Ogle.
“I chose West Virginia because it’s always been my dream to play in the Big 12 and at the division-one level. WVU is giving me that opportunity. I am excited to be a Mountaineer.” – Abby Ogle
“Abby’s ability to score the basketball, especially shoot the 3-point shot will be great for our team. She can really stretch the defense with her 3-point shooting range and plays the game with great toughness, and I love that about her. Her ability to score the basketball with the added toughness that she plays the game with will be impactful for our team and program.” – Mike Carey
