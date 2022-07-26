BRIDGEPORT — Months before the start of their upcoming season, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team is helping the sport years down the line.
Taking their talents to The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport, 22 Mountaineer women’s soccer players instructed almost 150 elementary and middle school-aged kids in a youth soccer camp session on Monday.
The free camp ran from 9 a.m. to noon and was put on by Country Roads Trust LLC, which was “designed to facilitate NIL opportunities for Mountaineer student-athletes.” The event was sponsored by Diversified Energy, which has partnered with Country Roads Trust for youth camps in different sports and different places — most recently a June youth football camp at Mylan Park in Morgantown.
Even when Mountaineers sojourn a bit further from their home base though, they can still draw quite a crowd.
“Seeing 150 young girls come out to work with us and play soccer was awesome and I love to see that and be a part of that,” WVU fifth-year goalkeeper Maddie Murphy said.
“Seeing someone older than you play at a high level, it means a lot,” WVU sophomore midfielder Emma Dotson said. “When I was younger, there was nothing better than seeing someone that’s older play soccer and give you advice and be a friend.”
Dotson, who played at Greenbrier East, had an extra attachment to Monday’s proceedings.
“Being from West Virginia, to give back to the state of West Virginia and proudly wear my West Virginia gold and blue, it means a lot,” she said.
While the number of 6-12 year-olds who participate in outdoor soccer on a regular basis has fallen from 10.4% in 2008 to 7.7% in 2019, according to Statista, the large turnout for Monday’s camp was a welcomed sign for the WVU players that the sport was in good hands.
“I just love to be around all the kids and see them have fun and play an awesome sport, and to help and teach them along the way too,” Murphy said.
For Dotson, more encouraging than the raw numbers were the number of repeat customers that she noticed among the crowd.
“It’s really exciting to see them, and we see lots of familiar faces all the time coming to camps,” Dotson said. “They recognize us, we recognize them, it’s really just a good atmosphere for us to give back. Lots of pride in just having a little impact in their lives.
“This is huge for us. We love helping out with these camps, we love the kids, we’ve seen some of them before. We all enjoy it, we love leading them and making them laugh, they make us crack up so it’s a lot of fun for all of us.”
WVU soccer, usually a perennial presence in the NCAA tourney, missed out on the postseason festivities last season by the slimmest of margins, finishing the year 10-5-5. With renewed motivation and experience under adversity, but this year’s team has their eyes on getting back.
“We’re all super motivated, we all want to get back to the NCAA tournament because that was a big disappointment,” Murphy said. “And I know this group can.”
On top of their practices, Murphy said offseason activities such as helping out the campers Monday in turn help out the team when their season kicks off August 18 with a home tilt against Indiana.
“Just being around everyone all the time, this team is very close,” Murphy said. “We do a lot of stuff together, which is awesome. I am very happy that this team is close, because I transferred from a school where we were not close, so I definitely enjoy that we do all these types of activities together, it makes us grow more as a team for when we’re on the field.”
