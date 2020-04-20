MORGANTOWN – Redshirt sophomore Noah Adams of the West Virginia University wrestling team earned a place on the 2020 National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) All-America First Team.
“Being an All-American is a huge honor and Noah certainly earned this award,” WVU head coach Tim Flynn said. “He continued to improve all season long and stood out in the biggest matches of the year.”
Adams became WVU’s first Big 12 Wrestler of the Year on April 1, and was named a finalist for the 2020 Win Magazine/Culture House Dan Hodge Trophy, presented by ASICS, on March 20. The Coal City, West Virginia, native finished the 2019-20 campaign with a 32-0 record, marking the third time a WVU grappler ended a season undefeated (Greg Jones – 2004, 2005).
Adams became the second wrestler in program history to win a Big 12 Conference title on March 8, earning a 5-1 decision over South Dakota State’s Tanner Sloan at 197 pounds. He completed the season with a 13-0 record against conference opponents and was named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Dec. 31 and Jan 21.
Each year the NWCA recognizes the outstanding work of the DI Student-Athletes by naming the All-Americans based on their achievements in the national championship, however, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic the championships were canceled. This season’s All-America honors were based on each wrestler’s overall body of work through the conference tournaments and up to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
