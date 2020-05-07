WVU Wrestling: What we need is more talent

MORGANTOWN — Sometimes, when you are coaching at a school for a long time, you kind of forget what the old you was like and how tough it was to get started.
It isn’t that the thrill is gone, and certainly the will isn’t gone, but you begin to take things for granted.
And so it was with Tim Flynn, who struggled through his first season as West Virginia wrestling coach following what can only be considered a storied career at Edinboro.
The transition sneaked up on him, gave him a slap in the face that he probably needed.
“It was tough, tougher than I thought,” he said Wednesday in another of WVU’s ZOOM media conferences with their head coaches. “I was at one place for so long.”
Flynn spent most of his adult life at Edinboro, serving as an assistant coach from 1992 to 1997 and then the next 21 years, through 2018 as head coach. He put together an amazing record with the Fighting Scots, compiling a 223-95-5 record as he coached his way to the school record for victories and into the Edinboro Hall of Fame.
What’s more, he had 150 national qualifiers, 38 All-Americans, 64 Eastern Wrestling League champions while recording five top 10 finishes in the NCAA Wrestling Championships.
Flynn had built a culture while in Pennsylvania and maybe he figured, moving up to a Big 12 school, the culture would be there, but for whatever reason it wasn’t, having been lost with the firing of Craig Turnbull.
“You talk about culture, when you have a good culture even if you are not winning the kids know what’s expected of them. They go to class, they do the right things off the mat. I probably underestimated how hard it would be to get a winning culture in place,” he said.
The record was 4-12, winning only one Big 12 match.
That was hard to swallow.
“It was tough,” Flynn said. “I was a competitor. I want to win. As much as I want to produce great young men and have people graduate and get jobs, I came to West Virginia because I want to win and I want win at a high level.
“It was hard, really hard but the one nice thing about having an individual sport combined with a team sport is when your team is not doing great it’s nice when someone like Noah Adams is doing pretty well and getting a couple of big wins out of Caleb Rae and Alex Hornsbeck, who got some good wins individually. You could focus on the individual a little bit and take your minds off the year.”
Adams, of course, gave him a superstar sophomore year. The 197-pounder out of Coal City had a solid but unspectacular redshirt freshman year with 19-15 record, the kind of year that offers promise but hardly promises a 32-0 season that includes a Big 12 title and No. 2 seed in the NCAA Championships that never were held.
“The first time I saw Noah was when he came to camp when I was at Edinboro,” he said. “He was probably a sophomore in high school. He was young but big and athletic. He was wrestling around with a kid we had committed.
“It was interesting. This kid was from Franklin, Pa., and his name was Dakota Geer. He’s at Oklahoma State now and Noah beat him this year. They were wrestling and we knew how good Dakota was and I was thinking, ‘Wow, this West Virginia kid is pretty good.’”
So he was looking forward to working with Adams.
“When I first got here, Noah wasn’t in fantastic shape. I don’t know, with the coaching transition, they had a couple of weeks off so maybe that was it. But we knew what we had in him because we had seen him in high school.”
The jump he made, though, from 19-15 to 32-0 was astounding.
“How did he make improvement. A lot of people have asked about his big step. It was not one thing. He got a little better in his conditioning, his strength, his speed, being on top … it was all these areas that allowed him to take this one giant step.”
He became the face of the program.
“I said this to someone the other day, if Noah Adams doesn’t win another wrestling match he’s already kick started our program,” Flynn said. “You have recruits looking and thinking ‘I can win at a high level there.’ That wasn’t happening in the program before.
“You might have a guy have a good tournament or so, but this guy went 32-0. He will bring in fans. He’ll bring in a better class. Sometimes one guy can turn a program around and I think that’s Noah.”
Flynn believes the recruiting class he has landed will move the program forward.
“We’re ecstatic,” he said. “Just the quality of the kids. We got some great wrestlers but they are also good students and good kids and hard workers. In any sport, those are the things you are looking for. Talent, academics and are they a good person … I think we did a good job doing our due diligence, calling coaches, calling people in the area, finding out about the kids.
“Our future looks bright when you bring in kids like this.”
And the future lies in recruiting.
“We just need talent. We need more Noahs,” he said, laughing. “You know every sport is different but it’s the same. What do they always say? These things aren’t wands, they’re hands.”
They can improve wrestlers, but you need clay before you can mold anything.
“We’re taking someone who is pretty good and trying to make him great. It’s difficult if you don’t have that,” Flynn said. “It’s just a longer journey. Take myself. I wasn’t near as good as Noah. It’s just hard to take someone less talented and get them up to a national level, even just to win in the Big 12.
It takes a long time, so what we need is just more talent.”
