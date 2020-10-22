2020 SEC/Big 12 Challenge is a go amid pandemic

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia’s men’s basketball schedule got a big boost on Tuesday when it was announced the Mountaineers will be matched up at home against Florida in the 2020 SEC/Big 12 Challenge Series.

The eighth annual event will be played on Jan. 30 and all 10 Big 12 members will face 10 SEC teams. The games will be shown on ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPNU.

Big 12 teams have 40 of the 70 games played over the past seven years.

Here is the entire schedule of games:

Auburn at Baylor

Iowa State at Mississippi State

Kansas at Tennessee

Texas A&M at Kansas State

Alabama at Oklahoma

Arkansas at Oklahoma State

TCU at Missouri

Texas at Kentucky

Texas Tech at LSU

Florida at West Virginia

WVU and Florida have played nine times with the Gators having won six of the games, including the last three meetings.

The Mountaineers’ last victory in the challenge came in 2002 at the Charleston Civic Center.

