MORGANTOWN — It was Saturday morning and was like the approximately 4,420 other Saturday mornings in the 85-year life of Jay Jacobs, except for one thing.
He was now a member of the West Virginia University Hall of Fame, being named a member of this year's class with football's Bruce Irvin, rifle's Trevor Gathman, gymnast TeShawne Jackson, women's swimmer Renee Riccio and men's basketball's Buddy Quertinmont.
"Don't know what I did to deserve this," he said, modestly, totally ignoring the fact that this 5-8 guard out of Morgantown High had combined with a teammate to score 2,320 points for WVU.
Eleven of those points belonged to Jacobs, 2,309 of them to another guard named Jerry West.
Jacobs probably would have scored more than those 11 points had his career extended more than 11 games over two years, but his departure from the team was far more legendary than anyone else's, even West's.
Back while all of us had time on our hands during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Jacobs explained to me how he had ended his career at WVU.
WVU was winning a game and Jacobs was enjoying it from his usual spot at the end of the bench. Jacobs said he was down there to block the wind blowing in out of the tunnel so West didn't get sick, when Ronnie Retton sprained an ankle.
Coach Fred Schaus walked down to Jacobs and said, "Get in there."
Jacobs looked at him stunned.
"I can't," he said.
"You can't?" replied Schaus, now stunned himself.
"No, I don't have my uniform on under these sweats," Jacobs said, thinking he wouldn't be needed in this game.
And so ended his career playing — or, if you prefer, not playing basketball at WVU.
"That," he said Saturday morning, "was the end of my career real quick."
But Jacobs didn't make the Hall of Fame because of his basketball ability. It was his personality, one that radiated out over the airwaves for decades, beginning as part of a team with the immortal Jack Fleming and Woody O'Hara and that has flourished with Tony Caridi, certainly in game color commentary but more so in the 17 years with Bob Huggins and Caridi during the weekly radio show in basketball season.
The weekly show was like no other talk show anywhere. Normally, the talk is basketball but Huggins would guide it toward anything else and Jacobs would have something off-the-wall to add about anything.
And everything.
"The show was a big thing," Jacobs said. "[Former assistant athletic director] Miike Parsons said I made my niche by that show, and that's probably true. Huggins wouldn't talk basketball. It was like "Seinfeld."
So, who was Jacobs, Kramer or George?
"I was George Can't-Stand-You," Jacobs answered, without giving it a second thought.
Things just came out of Jacobs' mouth. Bring something up and it was like putting a quarter into a vending machine and pulling the lever for potato chips but not knowing if you would get that or a candy bar or a soft drink.
Jacobs was the perfect foil. He was Costello to Huggins' or Caridi's Abbott.
This is not to say that when he did games he wasn't prepared and knew his stuff. Oh, he'd disagree with Huggins on post-game interviews about certain things, the way certain players played or key moments in the game, but that made him just more endearing to his listeners.
He wasn't as bombastic as Dick Vitale, didn't draw up diagrams like John Madden, wasn't as cleverly funny as Bob Uecker, but he was .... well, he was Jay Jacobs.
You just never knew what the next comment would be.
"He was doing a TV game years ago against the University of Massachusetts and a kid from there came to the foul line and they zoomed in on him (as) he was he was shooting," Caridi said during an interview for the 2020 story. "The kid's face was loaded with acne and Jay says, 'Well, there he is, our Clearasil Player of the Game."
"Then there was a Coliseum game once and a ball goes out of bounds in the corner it goes back where they had stored the practice baskets. A state trooper went back there to get the ball and what's Jay say?" Caridi continued.
"'Special thanks to Barney Fife for helping us there.'"
One suspects Jacobs had to carefully stay within the speed limit when he drove home to Maryland that night.
But he and Caridi made a wonderful broadcast team ever since they got together in 1988.
How much longer it will go on is uncertain at present. He stopped traveling to road games this year, a wise decision for anyone 85 years old, and he says plans for next year have not yet been finalized and with the change in athletic directors and basketball coach, the timing probably is right to do it behind the microphone, too.
But with the Hall of Fame election, Jacobs probably deserves a year-long adieu for Mountaineers fans and a night for himself, a walk down the carpet, maybe even retiring his No. 10 jersey.
And should that come, I asked, did he think he could top the moment when Hot Rod Hundley had his night, shed his jacket and tossed in one final hook shot on his first try.
"I was very good shooting foul shots over my head, facing the other way. How about that?" he said.
They would love it.
Jacobs wanted to make sure that this was not an individual honor, that so many people like Caridi and Paul Miller and Fleming and Mike Parsons and the fans without whom there was no need for him understood that this was their moment, too.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.