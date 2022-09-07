MORGANTOWN — West Virginia may not have been able to escape Pittsburgh with an opening day victory in the Backyard Brawl, dropping a 38-31 decision, but Coach Neal Brown isn't shedding any tears over it.
"Going into the game I thought we had a real good chance to be a good team," Brown said. "Coming out of it, I know we do."
Mistakes and injuries, in the end, cost the Mountaineers.
Brown noted that there were too many dropped passes, six to be exact, too many penalties and bad tackling in the secondary that need to be addressed before Kansas comes to town on Saturday to face WVU at 6 p.m. in the Big 12 and the season home opener.
The main injury to worry about at present is cornerback Charles Woods, who left the Pitt game 12 snaps in with a leg injury.
Brown had nothing to report on that injury at his Tuesday press conference, but it is crucial because Woods is the Mountaineers' top pass defender and a preseason All-Big 12 Team member.
What's more, his backup, Wesley McCormick, is unavailable for the first half of the Kansas game because he was ejected in the second half on Thursday for targeting.
Brown says if Woods can't go, there will be a competition this week to see who will play at least the first half.
Jordan White, who played himself into the starting lineup at right guard, also left the game with injury but was moving around Tuesday. Brown called him probable, but said he'd know more after the day's practice.
"I think it's a fundamental deal and we know how to get better at it. It's been a strength of ours for three years. We've been a good tackling team. We'll go to work on it," Brown said.
"A lot of it is just being in position. It's keeping our ball foot up, keeping our eyes up and wrapping up. And down in the red zone it's a pad level deal. We were playing too high. We have to get our pads down so we can stop people."
---
Starting at quarterback in the Backyard Brawl did not rile JT Daniels one bit and there was a good reason for it.
He's been there before.
The transfer from USC and Georgia hadn't played in the Brawl, per se, but he was a veteran of a number of the top rivalry games in college football.
At USC he faced crosstown rival UCLA and Notre Dame and while at Georgia he played Alabama and an Auburn, both blood games.
So how did the Backyard Brawl before 70,000 fans in Pittsburgh, a rivalry in its 105th renewal going back 117 years, stack up with the other storied games?
"This is definitely toward the top," he said. "The Deep South's oldest — which is Georgia-Auburn — that's a fun one to be at, especially at Auburn where it gets loud, too."
But it had nothing on the Backyard Brawl.
"It was impressive, the place was rocking. There was a lot of noise from West Virginia fans and a lot from Pitt fans. Rivalry games are really fun. I would put this game right up there," Daniels said.
"I really enjoy the environment and I take it all in. Every now and then you take it and try to listen to how loud it is and hear people yelling your name. There's just so much going on that it doesn't creep into your mind so much.
"There's only so many times you get to play in front of that many people who are so passionate. I think that's what makes college football really cool. Being in front of the student section after the game is surreal you're first few times. After that, you just enjoy it for what it is."
---
A lot of praise has been heaped up running back CJ Donaldson, the true freshman whose college debut came against Pitt with a 125-yard rushing day, a 5-yard touchdown run, a blocked punt and a Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Award.
But he did even more than that, if that is possible.
"He did a great job in pass protection," Neal Brown said. "That's the thing you are concerned about with a young back. If we could go back, we probably would have played him a little more later.
"You know, when you get in a game you have a plan and we were concerned about his pass protection, especially in a first game when you don't really know what your opponent is going to do.
"But he picked up No. 7 two times, one of them was a big-time collision and there was no flinch from him."
No. 7 was Pitt's top linebacker SirVocea Dennis.
"That was as impressive as anything he did all evening, even the blocked punt," Brown said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.