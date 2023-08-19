MORGANTOWN — West Virginia’s center Zach Frazier was named to two more preseason All-America teams, which makes four coming into a season where he figures to etch his name into Mountaineer and college football history.
But it also got me to thinking.
Do preseason All-American teams mean any more than preseason polls, which Mountaineer football coach Neal Brown has be crusading against since his team was picked 14th and last in the Big 12’s preseason poll?
We say this not to belittle any of the many accomplishments Frazier, who came out of Fairmont Senior High and grew into the anchor of what many believe to be one of the most promising offensive lines WVU has had in a number of years, but to belittle the proliferation of All-American teams.
Ever since Walter Camp and Caspar Whitman got together to publish the first All-America team in 1899 it has been something that captured the imagination of college football fans across the country.
In fact, it was so popular that almost anyone who had any credibility, and many who don’t have any, have put out All-America teams. They come at from all sides.
In the early days, when newspapers ruled the media land, there was a certain insanity about it.
The immortal Ira Errett Rodgers, nicknamed Rat, was the Mountaineers first first-team All-American, being named to A-A teams put out by Frank Cavanaugh, a football coach at the University of Cincinnati in 1898 and went to become Dartmouth coach before being seriously injured by shell fire during World War I, according to the New York Sun and the Newark Sunday Call.
That alone might give you an idea of how All-America teams came at you from all angles.
For example, WVU center in 1919 was a member of the Sioux City Tribune All-American team; Fred Graham, a WVU end, was named to the Referee Tom Thorp 1924 A-A team (imagine Referee John Higgins putting out an All-American basketball team today). Rodgers found a way onto such A-A teams that year as the Troy (N.Y.) Record team, The Knickerbocker A-A team and the Ohio State Journal team.
It was like everyone got into the All-American selecting business over the years. While Walter Camp’s team has endured to this team, movie production companies such as Paramount and Movie Tone News had A-A teams, Kodak had teams and magazines everywhere.
There were Look All-Americans and Colliers and Time, Midweek Pictorial putting out teams, but the king of the magazine’s always was Playboy’s All-American issue.
Certainly, as a teen I bought it, as did my friends, and when our parents found it hidden away under the bed, they refused to believe we bought it for the All-America team or the Playboy interviews. If that’s what we bought it for, why was it buried there under the bed, where the Playboy Bunnies met the dust bunnies.
WVU had its share of Playboy All-Americans, none of them turning it down on moral grounds.
In West Virginia, in fact, it was popular more for the fact that it was the only All-America team that Pat White made as a first team selection rather than for the centerfolds.
In all, seven Mountaineers made Playboy All-American: White and his running mate Steve Slaton, centers Dan Mozes and Mike Compton, offensive lineman Brian Jozwiak, placekicker Paul Woodside and middle guard Carl Crennel.
Growing up in the ‘50s and ‘60s, the main All-America teams were put out by the two national news services — AP and UPI.
The Associated Press’ first unanimous All-American was the legendary “Galloping Ghost,” Red Grange of Illinois in 1924. The UPI All-American team was established at the same time.
The first Mountaineer to land first team AP All-America honors was tight end Jim Braxton in 1970. He would go on to become O.J. Simpson’s blocking fullback with the Buffalo Bills.
Are there too many All-Americans and All-American teams through the years? We’ll let you be the judge as in all there have been 2,868 All-American players for 156 colleges since that first 1889 team.
That first team included Amos Alonzo Stagg of Yale, who went on to became one of the game’s most famous coaches, Pudge Heffelfinger, who went on to become the first professional player, “Snake” Amos, who set the college scoring record with 730 career points and Edgar Allan Poe (honest), who played at Princeton and was the second cousin twice removed of the famed writer who went on to become the attorney general in Maryland.
The Mountaineers can claim 12 consensus All-Americans in (alphabetically) defensive back Aaron Beasley in 1995, tackle Bruce Bosley, 1955; center Mike Compton, 1992; linebacker Canute Curtis, 1996; tackle Brian Jozwiak, 1985; center Dan Mozes, 2006; Ira Errett Rodgers, 1919; punter Todd Sauerbrun, 1994; running back Steve Slaton, 2006; defensive lineman Darius Stills, 2020; linebacker Darryl Talley, 1982, and linebacker Grant Wiley, 2003.
The All-American thing has come full-cycle now that the newspaper days have evolved into the internet era.
Now you can find AP, Camp, the Football Writers Association of America, the American Football Coaches Association, The Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, The Athletic, USA today, ESPN, CBS Sports, the College Football News, Scout.com, Athlon Sports, Phil Steele and Fox Sports as the “major” postseason All-America teams.
Or, you can just go online and put out your own team.
Follow @bhertzel on X (formerlyTwitter)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.