MORGANTOWN — If you were to roll back the clock to the spring before West Virginia met Pitt in the first renewal of the Backyard Brawl in a decade to open the new football season, you might be expecting see a revitalization of Mountaineer football if someone told you:
—West Virginia would defeat Oklahoma for the first time since joining the Big 12,
—West Virginia would beat the teams expected to be 1-2-3 in the conference: Baylor, Oklahoma State, and Oklahoma,
—Former 5-star quarterback recruit JT Daniels would transfer in from Georgia and take over the QB role,
—WVU would discover a star running back in CJ Donaldson Jr. and have more depth at the position than it has had since the Rich Rodriguez/Bill Stewart days,
—WVU’s offensive line would mature into a solid unit with a superstar Zach Frazier at center,
—That All-American defensive tackle Dante Stills would unexpectedly return to play out his eligibility and break the school career record in tackles for losses,
All of that happened.
What didn’t happen in 2022 was WVU’s football fortunes being revitalized and, instead, the Mountaineers had their third sub-.500 record in four years under Neal Brown as its failures threw the entire athletic department into turmoil.
Fans spent much of the year calling for Coach Neal Brown’s dismissal, which didn’t happen because it was not financially feasible due to a $20 million buyout clause in his contract.
Instead, the man who was fired was the man who gave Brown that buyout, athletic director Shane Lyons.
Facing one of the toughest schedules in the country that included not only nine Big 12 games but two Power 5 rivalry encounters with Pitt and Virginia Tech, ravaged by transfers and injuries, Brown could not field a winning team in a year in which that seemed to be a necessity.
He’d been given the tools with facilities never before imagined, been given a new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who was supposed to take the offensive game-calling pressures off of him, but somehow it never fit together.
The most stunning of the many transfers was that of defensive tackle Akheem Mesidor, who was being counted upon to join Dante Stills to make up one of the nation’s most feared defensive lines and pass rushers.
The heat was on Brown from the start as expectations were high with the renewal of the Backyard Brawl. Pitt had won the ACC last year but the Mountaineers really believed with the addition of Harrell as offensive coordinator and Daniels at quarterback they could win the game.
It was more of an event than a football game, the largest crowd ever to see a sporting event in Pittsburgh (70,622) crammed Acrisure Stadium and were provided with a thriller which the Panthers won, 38-31.
The game ended with WVU’s Reese Smith seemingly making a fourth-down diving catch at the Panthers’ 1, only to have replay correctly overturn the call on the field, allowing the Panthers to take two knees and run out the clock.
It was a game WVU gave away as the winning touchdown came when Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who had nine catches on the day and a touchdown, let a pass slip through his hands and into the hands of Pitt cornerback M.J. Devonshire, who ran it back 56 yards for the score with 2:58 left.
But WVU fans were even madder about a fourth and 3 coaching decision to punt at midfield with a 31-24 lead. The conservative approach seemed to work as they gave Pitt the ball at its own 8 and the Panthers went down the field for the tying score.
There was one true ray of sunshine through this game as CJ Donaldson, a tight end turned running back, had an amazing debut, rushing for a 44-yard gain on his first Mountaineers carry, finishing with 125 ground yards in addition to blocking a Panthers punt at the Pitt 19.
The pot now was boiling and when the home opener, played in the rain, turned into a 55-42 overtime loss to a much-improved Kansas team, the heat now was turned up on Brown. WVU’s defense could stop nothing as Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels passed for three touchdowns and accounted for 304 yards of total offense while throwing for touchdowns.
Spirits soared after pounding Towson State and overwhelming Virginia Tech, 33-10, to keep the Black Diamond Trophy.
WVU couldn’t build on those two wins, however, as Texas scored on four of its first five possessions in building a 28-7 halftime lead, burying the Mountaineers ground game and helped for two third-downs and one fourth-down drops by WVU receivers.
“It was a disappointing first half for us. They took control and I felt like they won the game within the first 15 minutes,” Brown said.
WVU’s third Thursday night game of the still young season was a tense, 43-40, victory over Baylor, the pre-season favorite to win the league championship.
There was no defense played in the game, the two combining for 1,090 yards. Placekicker Casey Legg would win it with a 22-yard field with 33 seconds left.
The game would have a scary moment as Donaldson’s day was cut short when he suffered a concussion and lay motionless on the field for 15 minutes as players kneeled around him silently before he was carted off to the locker room.
WVU’s momentum from the victory did not carry over as the Mountaineers didn’t show up at Texas Tech, losing to the Red Raiders for the fourth straight time, 48-10.
“I am as disappointed as I have ever been in a football coach in my entire career,” Brown said after the game.
Homecoming was next and an unbeaten TCU was the opponent. WVU put things together for this one and fought a gallant battle before losing, 41-31.
“Our kids competed,” Brown said. “People can be upset with me, that’s fine, but those kids battled today.”
Donaldson rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, the freshman’s fourth 100-yard game of the year, but it would be his final game as he suffered a broken ankle on a 1-yard gain.
With Donaldson out and JT Daniels struggling against Iowa State’s Big 12-leading defense, passing for just 81 yards before being relieved by Garrett Greene, WVU lost, 31-14, to the Cyclones.
WVU now moved on to Oklahoma, the conference’s long-time powerhouse that was suffering through a difficult season after coach Lincoln Riley moved on to USC. The Mountaineers had almost defeated the Sooners the previous season but gave up a long, clock-consuming drive at the end to lose.
This time they figured out a way to end their 10-game losing streak to the Sooners, winning 23-20 as Garrett Greene came off the bench in the second quarter and willed the Mountaineers to the victory, not secured until Casey Legg’s second game-winning field goal of the season.
WVU had two games left and to become bowl eligible they had to win both of them but eventual Big 12 champion Kansas State put together a workmanlike 48-31 victory behind back up quarterback Will Howard.
The season ended with WVU taking advantage of the struggling Oklahoma State Cowboys, once No. 6 in the country but finishing at 7-5, 4-5 in the Big 12, after a 24-19 loss to WVU. Freshman Jaylen Anderson rushed to the forefront with two long TD runs and 155 rushing yards while Greene and Nicco Marchiol gave the Mountaineers quarterbacking that allowed it to finish at 5-7.
WVU had lost seven straight times to Oklahoma State.
Days after the season ended WVU announced that Lyons had been fired and Brown would return for the 2023 season.
That same day, Nov. 3, defensive tackle Dante Stills was named to the All-Big 12 defensive team for the second straight year and center Zach Frazier was named to the all-conference offensive team while wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton earns second team honors and announces he is bypassing his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.
The Mountaineers closed out the year with filling holes on the early signing dates, with the prize recruit being Rodney Gallagher, a talented two-sport star from nearby Laurel Highlands High in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.
“Rodney was probably as integral as a recruit that we’ve had here in my tenure,” Brown said. “We treated him like a local player the whole time. It was integral that we went and got him. It was probably as enjoyable a recruiting process as I’ve ever been involved with.
“He’s the pride of Uniontown, Laurel Highlands High School. He’s going to bring a big group. Every time I’ve been to a basketball game, it’s standing room only. Every time I go to a football game, and I’ve seen a number of them, it’s standing room only. I think we’ll have some Rodney Gallagher effect here, too.”
Brown also aimed to improve his pass rush, which was decimated by the defensive line being virtually wiped out by transfers and graduations.
Follow @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.