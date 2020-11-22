Leddie Brown

Leddie Brown runs for yardage in a game against Kansas.

 PHOTO BY ALL PRO PHOTOGRAPHY/DALE SPARKS

MORGANTOWN — No one on the West Virginia University football team, which had gone through five straight weeks of games, the only Big 12 team to be so challenged this year, needed a week of rest this past week more than running back Leddie Brown.

Injured on the first play of the Texas game, Brown gutted it out last week, admitting “I wasn’t myself.”

Whoever he was turned out to be pretty good for he rushed for 154 yards on 26 carries.

Now, with treatment and rest, he believes he’ll be at the top of his game for Oklahoma next Saturday in Mountaineer Field.

“I’ll take advantage of [the off week] and still continue to get treatment,” he said after the TCU game. “Hopefully, by Oklahoma, I’ll be back to myself.”

Make no doubt, Brown wasn’t himself against TCU.

Ask Coach Neal Brown.

“If he was 100 percent, I think a couple of those balls he bounced outside he’d take to the house,” Neal Brown said.

How good is Leddie Brown?

Or should we say how “bad” is Leddie Brown, using the street parlance for meaning “nasty,”, as in trouble for his adversaries.

You might say he is bad like a fictional distant relative of his — “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” — who was celebrated in song by the late, great Jim Croce.

Well, if it was good enough for Leroy Brown, it’s good enough for Leddie Brown.

So, with apologies to Jim Croce, who gave us such classics as “Time in a Bottle,” “I’ll Have to Say I Love You in a Song,” “Operator,” “Working at the Carwash Blues,” “I Got a Name,” “Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Alabama Rain” and “Walkin’ Back to Georgia,” we offer our own version of “Bad, Bad Leddie Brown.”

The south side of the end zone

Is the baddest part of town

And if you go down there

You better just beware

Of a man named Leddie Brown

Now Leddie’s more than trouble

Though he don’t stand six feet four

The downtown ladies call him “Mr. Football”

All the men just call him “Sir”

[Chorus]

And it’s bad, bad Leddie Brown

The baddest man in Morgantown

Badder than old King Kong

and meaner than a Georgia dog

Now Leddie, he’s a rambler

And likes to run the ball

But most of all he runs through tackles

And steps on people’s toes.

He got a custom running style

He catches passes, too

He got a 32-yard gain like a rocket

And he’ll run all over you.

[Chorus]

And it’s bad, bad Leddie Brown

The baddest man in Morgantown

Badder than old King Kong

and meaner than a Georgia dog

Now just ‘bout a week ago

Just to be precise

He ran into the team TCU

Out to make his day not nice

Well, he cast eyes on the defense

And the trouble soon began

As Leddie Brown taught a lesson

‘Bout messin’ with a guy who had a football in one hand

Well, the two teams took to fighting

They tried to put him on the floor

But Leddie, he shook ‘em off

And went in for the score

[Chorus]

And it’s bad, bad Leddie Brown

The baddest man in Morgantown

Badder than old King Kong

and meaner than a Georgia dog

And when the fray was over

And they totaled up the score

TCU had six, WVU had more.

Cause Leddie Brown slammed the door

Running up and down the field

Shaking tackles along the way

His yardage reaching one-fifty-four

Now Oklahoma’s next in line

Leddie Brown’s set to go

For next week’s not a football game

as they play for all the dough

[Chorus]

And it’s bad, bad Leddie brown

The baddest man in Morgantown

Badder than old King Kong

And meaner than a Georgia dog.

