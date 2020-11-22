MORGANTOWN — No one on the West Virginia University football team, which had gone through five straight weeks of games, the only Big 12 team to be so challenged this year, needed a week of rest this past week more than running back Leddie Brown.
Injured on the first play of the Texas game, Brown gutted it out last week, admitting “I wasn’t myself.”
Whoever he was turned out to be pretty good for he rushed for 154 yards on 26 carries.
Now, with treatment and rest, he believes he’ll be at the top of his game for Oklahoma next Saturday in Mountaineer Field.
“I’ll take advantage of [the off week] and still continue to get treatment,” he said after the TCU game. “Hopefully, by Oklahoma, I’ll be back to myself.”
Make no doubt, Brown wasn’t himself against TCU.
Ask Coach Neal Brown.
“If he was 100 percent, I think a couple of those balls he bounced outside he’d take to the house,” Neal Brown said.
How good is Leddie Brown?
Or should we say how “bad” is Leddie Brown, using the street parlance for meaning “nasty,”, as in trouble for his adversaries.
You might say he is bad like a fictional distant relative of his — “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” — who was celebrated in song by the late, great Jim Croce.
Well, if it was good enough for Leroy Brown, it’s good enough for Leddie Brown.
So, with apologies to Jim Croce, who gave us such classics as “Time in a Bottle,” “I’ll Have to Say I Love You in a Song,” “Operator,” “Working at the Carwash Blues,” “I Got a Name,” “Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Alabama Rain” and “Walkin’ Back to Georgia,” we offer our own version of “Bad, Bad Leddie Brown.”
The south side of the end zone
Is the baddest part of town
And if you go down there
You better just beware
Of a man named Leddie Brown
Now Leddie’s more than trouble
Though he don’t stand six feet four
The downtown ladies call him “Mr. Football”
All the men just call him “Sir”
[Chorus]
And it’s bad, bad Leddie Brown
The baddest man in Morgantown
Badder than old King Kong
and meaner than a Georgia dog
Now Leddie, he’s a rambler
And likes to run the ball
But most of all he runs through tackles
And steps on people’s toes.
He got a custom running style
He catches passes, too
He got a 32-yard gain like a rocket
And he’ll run all over you.
[Chorus]
And it’s bad, bad Leddie Brown
The baddest man in Morgantown
Badder than old King Kong
and meaner than a Georgia dog
Now just ‘bout a week ago
Just to be precise
He ran into the team TCU
Out to make his day not nice
Well, he cast eyes on the defense
And the trouble soon began
As Leddie Brown taught a lesson
‘Bout messin’ with a guy who had a football in one hand
Well, the two teams took to fighting
They tried to put him on the floor
But Leddie, he shook ‘em off
And went in for the score
[Chorus]
And it’s bad, bad Leddie Brown
The baddest man in Morgantown
Badder than old King Kong
and meaner than a Georgia dog
And when the fray was over
And they totaled up the score
TCU had six, WVU had more.
Cause Leddie Brown slammed the door
Running up and down the field
Shaking tackles along the way
His yardage reaching one-fifty-four
Now Oklahoma’s next in line
Leddie Brown’s set to go
For next week’s not a football game
as they play for all the dough
[Chorus]
And it’s bad, bad Leddie brown
The baddest man in Morgantown
Badder than old King Kong
And meaner than a Georgia dog.
