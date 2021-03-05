MORGANTOWN — The progression through WVU football coach Neal Brown’s first two years was very much as you might expect it to be.
There were no miracles, no tragedies.
Building a football team is like building a house. You start with the foundation and the idea isn’t to see how fast you can construct it but, instead, you make sure you built it solidly and for the long term.
If you don’t, there will be no long-term for you.
And so it is that Brown right now is getting ready for his third spring — last year’s being interrupted by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which threw a wrench into the team’s development.
This year isn’t much different. A battle with COVID-19 forced about a week’s suspension of winter workouts, which has set back the opening of spring camp. No date has yet been set, but it won’t affect the April 24 date they have set.
If you were to judge Brown’s progress, you would say that he and the program are on schedule, having won eight games last season including a bowl but certainly not being on the same level as the top teams in the Big 12, the likes of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas and Iowa State.
Aware of that, Brown has spent the off-season analyzing what needs to be addressed this spring and while there was a coaching shuffle on the defensive side of the ball, the central emphasis will be on making the offense more explosive and reliable.
And in today’s football, that means the focus will be on the passing game with Brown looking toward improved quarterback play from Jarret Doege, last year’s starter, or his main challenger for the job, sophomore Garrett Greene, and the men they throw the ball to.
“Jarret has some things he has to work on, for sure,” Brown said as he met with the media via ZOOM.
When last seen, that was quite obvious as Doege suffered through a difficult time in the bowl game against Army, being bench at halftime after completing 15 of 25 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown and interception with a couple of really bad plays at the end of a half that saw WVU trailing, 14-10.
Backup Austin Kendall threw two second-half TDs to rally WVU for a 24-20 victory, but has since put his name in the transfer portal and if he does continue his football career, it will be elsewhere.
Doege set the tone for the team WVU was through the year. He was unspectacularly efficient.
“He did a great job of taking care of the football,” Brown said. “He didn’t play well in the bowl game, but he didn’t lose us any games, either. This spring is big for him because there’s certain things for him to improve on for us to win this year.”
One of the main things is his mobility within the pocket.
“I don’t think anyone will mistake him for Lamar Jackson, but he has to improve his movement in the pocket,” Brown said. “Tom Brady is 43 and while no one would say he’s a great athlete, he’s elite at moving in the pocket.”
If he can do that, the opportunity will present itself to meet one of the other goals and that is to be explosive, especially in throwing the deep ball.
Doege far too often didn’t get enough air under deep balls where he had receivers running loose deep and overthrew, but you couldn’t lay all the blame on him for the receivers did little to help him.
They spent the year dropping far too many passes and not breaking tackles to turn short gains into the explosive plays that Brown seeks in his offense.
“We were not as good offensively as we should have been,” Brown said. “We have to be better in one-on-one situations.”
Brown believes he has a deep receiving corps with the ability to make big plays, headed by the likes of Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Winston Wright Jr., Sam James, Sean Ryan, Sam Brown, Randy Fields Jr., Reese Smith and Isaiah Esdale.
James, for example, is a burner and has caught 100 passes over the last two years but has only four touchdowns and averages less than 10 yards a reception.
Brown also sees Leddie Brown, his leading rusher a year ago, spending the spring expanding his role in the passing game, even though he did catch 31 passes, two for touchdowns, but his average per catch was just 6.5 yards.
“[Leddie] was productive but we can even add touches to him in the pass game,” Brown said. “He can continue to grow in that area.”
Greene will come into camp with a chance to battle Doege for the job, but it’s an uphill battle even though Brown does like the athleticism he brings to the position and gives a different look to the offense.
“This is a huge spring for Garrett,” Brown said. “He graduated early so he could have spring ball but he had only two practices, really. Things were going so fast he really didn’t know which was up. During COVID, he had an opportunity to learn. He got every Monday night football rep and grew.
“There were some ups and downs in the fall and I didn’t think it was fair to put him out there. I think you have to be careful with quarterbacks and be sure you don’t put them in there before they are ready,” Brown said. “You can see some guys who are thrown into the fray before they are ready and it didn’t work out for them.
“This spring will be big for him. He understands what our expectations are. He understands conceptually what we’re doing in the run and the pass game. He needs reps and he’s going to get a ton of them.”
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
