MORGANTOWN — Bob Huggins is entering his 40th season as a head basketball coach this year, so you can imagine that it is a very difficult to shock him, especially during the off-season.
Yet there he was this past summer sitting in his office, which overlooks the court in the West Virginia Basketball Practice Facility.
Down below was the lone figure of Gabe Osabuohien, a senior known for giving the team life when he enters games for his defensive play and hustle and, just as much, for his inability to score the basketball from either the floor or the free throw line.
Huggins could not believe his eyes as Osabuohien went about his business, working on his offensive game.
“I can’t believe how much better he’s gotten,” Huggins said recently, even before Osabuohien went out in the Gold-Blue Debut scrimmage and made four of seven shots and reached double figures with 10 points ... all that from a player who last season made just 17 shots in 539 minutes and who, in two years, owns a 36.4 field goal percentage and 44.1 free throw shooting percentage.
The improvement he saw came as a complete surprise to Huggins.
“I didn’t spend any time with him on his shooting. That was all him. He was in here every day pretty much all day,” Huggins said.
“His mechanics were horrible. He’s really cleaned them up. None of our guys put any time in with him. I’d look down from my office and see him, and it’s like I was shocked when I saw the ball go in the first time. He’s not like those other guys. He doesn’t make shots like they do, but he is making shots.”
What, one might ask, got into Osabuohien, who came to WVU as a transfer from Arkansas.
“What was in my head was losing to Syracuse,” Osabuohien said, referring to the season ending, second-round loss in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. “I didn’t want to go out like that; definitely not. I was so mad after that game.”
Osabuohien, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound member of last year’s All-Big 12 Defensive Team could have left school after last season but he was determined to see if he couldn’t give himself a better exit, even though the team would be totally recast without Miles “Deuce” McBride, Derek Culver and Emmitt Matthews Jr.
“I’m really working on every aspect of my game,” he said. “Becoming a better passer. Being able to make shots, so I’m guarded. Becoming a better defender also. Working on everything, not just one specific thing.”
Last year, Osabuohien’s offensive deficiencies hurt WVU because when he was on the floor his man could double down on Culver inside. But this year, there will be no such thing because the offense will come from beyond the 3-point line, so WVU needed someone down low to not only be able to score but rebound.
With four out and one in, to say nothing of Culver and Matthews’ exits, rebounds suddenly became a premium commodity and Osabuohien will have to get his share while others are going to need to step forward.
Osabuohien believes this year’s team, which will have Fairmont Senior High product Jalen Bridges crashing the boards from the corner and 6-10 Noah Cottrell, who can play low or hit 3s, helping on the rebounding.
But there is more.
“We still have me and Isaiah, and Pauly Paulicap’s kind of like me — a big energy guy, plays hard all the time,” Osabuohien said. “So, I know he’s going to be able to come in and help rebound.
“Dimon Carrigan, at 6-10, should be able to get in there, too. Our philosophy is we have two people opposite every time, so we’re sending two or three people to the glass every time and should be able to pull some. [Jalen Bridges] is going to come down and help rebound, too. It’s going to be a team effort.”
With so many new players on the roster, Osabuohien has taken a leadership role in an effort to see they are ready to go.
“That’s been the biggest thing, just making sure the new guys know everything,” Osabuohien said. “They literally have to know everything that we know. Practices haven’t been as fast as they usually are. They’ve slowed down and we’re making sure they know everything before we go head on into the season.”
And there’s an adjustment period for holdovers like Osabuohien.
“You got to learn their tendencies, what they like to do on offense, what they like to do on defense. It’s taking time but we’re starting to figure out what everyone is good at it,” he said.
