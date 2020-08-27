A tongue in cheek look at WVU player surnames

MORGANTOWN — The first day of school was Wednesday and that meant, of course, a lot of roll calls as classes gathered.
Because it was the first day of school, WVU Head Football Coach Neal Brown did not have practice for his players, which gives us a chance to do something with football that we haven’t been able to do in a long time and that is have some fun.
Since this was the day they were calling the roll, and since in this business it’s long been known that names make the news, we thought we’d made some news with names.
For example, do you know what is the most common last name in WVU football history?
In truth, you probably can guess for it’s a tie with Smith and Brown as there have been 31 players named each [We are not counting coach Neal Brown in this compilation.], according to WVUstats.com.
Let’s start by taking a look at the most popular surnames, at least by this person’s count. We will toss in the first names of some of the best players with that name:
Smith 31 [Geno], Brown 31 [Anthony, Antonio, Jarrett, Leddie], Williams 27, White 20 [Pat] , Johnson 21 [Hikee, Undra, Will], Jones 18 [Adam aka “Pacman,” Greg], Davis 17 [Dirty, Scooter … and doesn’t make you think if you have a common name like Davis they’ll find a good nickname for you?], Miller 17 [Julian], Wilson 15 [Quincy], Lewis 14 [Antonio, Brad], Thomas 14 [and one Thomas-Williams] [J.T.].
The names fall easily into categories, too, and that’s always fun to put together.
Considering the state in which we are in, you have the outdoors names … names that fit the geography and topography of West Virginia, which really is “Wild and Wonderful.”
You’ve got 10 Hills, which is fitting enough; nine Brooks, two Rivers and two Lakes, two Bushes, two Ferns, two Fields to say nothing of Khori and Mortty Ivy and one Waters but no Pool. There’s a Plants, Mark my word, and two Meadows, one Moss and just in case you are getting comfortable there’s even one Buggs to drive you crazy.
WVU’s colors may be old gold and blue but it’s names are far more colorful than just that.
As mentioned there’s all those Whites but only one Black. You have 31 Browns and five Greens, four Grays, one Lavender named Chad.
There’s six Youngs , including Hall of Famer Donnie Young, but only one Olds.
And speaking of Olds, there’s also seven Fords but no Volkswagen, and don’t be shocked that there’s no Tesla, either. There is, however, one Hummer and a guy named Brake.
If you’re hungry for more there’s food available, like the aforementioned Scooter Berry or Allen Burger, and if you want to cook your meal there’s a bunch of Potts but no Pan, not even Peter. And if we want to evolve this even further, there’s Darwin Cook to prepare the food.
There’s a Tiger and a bunch of guys who played for the Bengals, to say nothing of the other who played for the Lions. As for other animals, there’s everyone’s favorite, Jack Crow; Rich Buck, Mike Fox, Greg Haddock, Jeff Seals and the ever famous “Jack” Rabbits.
If you are walking around with a dark cloud over your head, just think of Oliver Luck or Nicktroy Fortune and things will surely clear up.
And if you really like winter we have Roy Blizzard, Roy Ice and Jewone Snow.
You have two Napoleons — father and son Eugene and Brandon — but no Waterloo.
There’s a Price but no Cash.
There’s a strong working class of last names, beginning with a couple of Carpenters.
For those of you who have an occasional nip we offer a Brewer, a Drunk named Josh and a Belcher.
To take care of the TV watchers on there, we Marcus Law and Bob Orders.
WVU even has a touch of royalty with Brian King along with two Queens, two Knights and two Butlers to serve them.
If you are looking for religion there’s no Church but there’s a church Bell, a Bishop and a Moses.
Heavens, there’s even a Devine named Noel.
And, if one time Mountaineers Andy Good and Oliver Luck were to marry, would he be Andy Good-Luck?
That’s enough of this.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
