MORGANTOWN — It started in the season’s opening game for West Virginia, a problem that would persist through a disappointing first of half of what has become a 2-4 season as the Mountaineers come out of their open week with a Saturday night game at TCU.
Maryland, that beautiful September day turned into a black September by pulling a 30-24 victory before their home folks.
It could have been different as Neal Brown noted after the game.
“There were three explosive pass plays, and then we had two missed takeaway opportunities. One of them glanced off our hands, and one of them we had a missed assignment where we should have been right there waiting on the ball,” Brown said.
Two potential takeaways that could have changed the game and, maybe, the flow of the season.
Fast forward to WVU’s last game, the 45-20 loss at Baylor that ended the first half of the season.
Same story.
“I think we had three times where we had an opportunity to get interceptions, and we didn’t. Our lack of takeaways is really hurting us,” Brown said, not happy he was mimicking a criticism he had made the first week of the season and would have reason to offer up throughout the first six games.
Statistics often lie, but not in the case of West Virginia.
This is not an opportunistic group of defenders.
In the first six games they rank tied for 124th out of 131 Division 1 teams in the country.
WVU has two interceptions, two opponents; fumbles recovered.
The two interceptions place them tied for 118th in the country with only Florida International and Coastal Carolina behind them.
The two recovered fumbles place them ahead of just 11 teams which have 1 recovery.
What is going on?
We went to defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley to find out, for his defenses often through the years have been good at taking the football away from opponents.
“A couple of things,” Lesley said. “No. 1, we’ve got to compete for more balls in the air. We’ve had really one takeaway opportunity and that was huge against Oklahoma.”
It came midway through the second period with Oklahoma having just crossed into Mountaineers’ territory trying to wipe out a 10-7 WVU lead. That’s when a ball was tipped and Jackie Matthews, who has been one of the few WVU members of the secondary ready to pounce on loose balls, made a big-time interception.
“We chart missed opportunities,” Lesley said, meaning how many, the situation, how it came about, who was involved.
“Go back to that and if their guy catches the tip he probably scores,” Lesley said. “Well, our guy catches the tip and we’re excited. Three-point game, there’s one play that makes a difference.”
But now look at that Baylor game. No, Lesley isn’t claiming if WVU had made a couple of plays they would have reversed that 45-20 score, but ...
“There’s a sequence against Baylor. Come back to the second quarter and there’s a bootleg in there and we get a tipped ball and there’s nobody between our guy and the end zone. It was 14-7 at that point.
“If we catch it, we score and it’s a tie game, 14-14.”
Needless to say, WVU couldn’t come up with the tip.
Next play they had another chance and blew it.
“The next one was on us (the coaches). We had the wrong personnel out there and we end up in a bad situation. If we got that one, we force a field goal and it’s 17-14,” he said, and he’s not done.
“The next drive, Josh Chandler tips a pass and it goes straight up, their receiver catches it and goes into the end zone,” Lesley said.
The rout was on.
“You’re looking at a difference of about three feet and it’s a totally different dynamic even though we’re not playing very good,” Lesley said. “The kids would be viewing it different; we’re viewing it different about how we adjust.
“That’s an example of how close those have been and it’s gone on like that throughout the year. I can go back to Maryland, to all these close games. Normally it doesn’t stick out so much if you’re winning those games, you don’t look at them the same way.”
Unlucky?
No, you can’t say that. It’s true, sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way but it’s funny how the same guys always seem to get the “lucky” bounces.
