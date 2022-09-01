MORGANTOWN — Any opener to a football season is different and difficult.
It is a journey into the unknown for both sides, but especially true for West Virginia and Pitt as they stoke up the Backyard Brawl after an 11-year hiatus, this the 105th renewal of one of college football’s most hotly contested rivalries.
While Pitt holds a wide all-time advantage in the series, since 1963 it has been a toss-up with WVU winning 25, Pitt 22 with two ties. The points difference in those 49 games is just three in favor of the Mountaineers.
The Mountaineers come into the 7 p.m. game at what once was Heinz Field as 7.5- to 8-point underdog to the Panthers, who last season were Atlantic Coast Conference champions for the first time but who had lost not only quarterback Kenny Pickett, a first-round selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but All-American wide receiver Jordan Addison, the Biletnikoff Award winner.
WVU, coming off a 6-7 season in the Big 12 that ended with an impotent 18-6 defeat to Minnesota, not only has a new quarterback in Georgia transfer JT Daniels, once a 5-star recruit of USC but snake-bitten with injuries throughout his career, but a new offensive coordinator in Graham Harrell, a prolific quarterback at Texas Tech who coached Daniels briefly as OC at USC.
In an era of uncertainty brought about by the opening of college football’s transfer portal and encouraged by competing NIL money, opening day has become a perilous journey onto a field lined with unmarked landmines.
According to coaches on both sides of the Backyard Brawl, it no longer isn’t a case of the best team winning but, instead, the steadiest team the most likely victor.
“It’s not the great plays that win the game, but making sure the bad plays don’t lose it,” said WVU’s fourth year coach Neal Brown.
While any football game must be approached with emotion, the coaches are warning their players that they can’t blindly fly off into the rates that rivalry games ignite from within.
“That’s a staple of openers,” Brown said. “Last week, in the games that were evenly contested from a talent standpoint, it wasn’t necessarily the big plays that won, but it was the teams that made the big mistakes that lost. Whether it’s penalties, turnovers. I do think teams lose games rather than win them early.”
The man standing across the field from Brown agrees on that point.
“You want to have extra juice, but you have to have your composure, too,” said Pitt’s head coach Pat Narduzzi, who like Brown is experiencing his first Backyard Brawl. “It’s a brawl, a fight. You have to have composure.
“Haven’t had that with our team, but maybe they’ll read it,” Narduzzi said, only half-jokingly. “We have to have great composure. We didn’t have great composure against Miami last year, personal fouls which drove me nuts. I don’t want to get them too hyped because they have to play smart and not get out of control.”
This is especially true with both offenses, due to the change in leadership from the quarterback spot and the idea that both teams can’t have the precision that will come after a couple of games under their belt.
“In a first game, especially when that first game is a rivalry game coming back for the first time in more than a decade, there will be a lot of emotion but the key will be to not beat yourself by letting emotions get the best of you,” Harrell said.
“Any first game, you try to do too much as a player. That’s natural. You’re excited to be out there. You want to make magic happen instead of just doing your job.
“I think that’s going to be important in a game like this. Put an opener and a rivalry game together you assume emotions will be high and it’s very important to control your emotions.
If there’s some magic pill out there or some extra stuff we need them to do, we coach them to do it. That’s the message ... do your job. That’s enough. That’s how great things happen.”
Interestingly, Harrell coached quarterbacks in the game. He took over as OC after Daniels’ freshman year, coached him in camp and for the first half of the opener before Daniels went down with a knee injury.
He wound up replacing him at USC with then true freshman Kedon Slovis.
That sets up an intrigued side show to the main event as these two go head-to-head against other.
As a freshman at USC Daniels threw for 2,672 yards with 14 touchdowns after skipping his final high school season.
In 2019, after Daniels’ injury, the freshman Slovis inherited the job and threw for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns and earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors.
When Daniels was to come back, Slovis owned the job, which led Daniels to transfer to Georgia. This year, when Lincoln Riley jumped from Oklahoma to coach at USC and brought quarterback Caleb Williams with him, Slovis transferred to Pitt.
Narducci has been impressed with what he’s seen of Daniels.
“I’ll tell you a quick a story about it,” he said. “I was watching all his throws. I think it was on Play 128 as I’m going through it, I’m like ‘Is this guy ever going to throw an incomplete pass,” Narducci said. “I’m not leaving here until he throws an incomplete pass. Holy Cow!”
The tape he was watching was of Daniels’ completions ... but you get the point.
“He’s just very accurate. He’s smart. He can throw a really good deep ball. Our corner has to be really good in coverage.”
WVU, of course, has promised to have a potent, high-powered offense with a strong deep passing game built behind a veteran offensive line that will be challenged by a Pitt defensive front that is one of the best in college football.
But it may not come down to making big plays if the coaches are right. Instead, the team that plays the cleanest football may be your winner.
