FAIRMONT – Operating the play clock at a football game can be fun, but it can also be stressful. For George Levitsky, it’s a way to stay connected and active in the sport.
Levitsky, the soon-to-retire general manager at Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority, will operate the play clock at home football games for West Virginia University this season. He returns to the position after last doing it in 2008 for the Mountaineers.
“I feel fortunate to be asked to come back,” Levitsky said.
Before operating play clocks at WVU, Levitsky officiated high school football games. He started back in 1979 because he wanted a way to stay involved in football.
“Just to stay close to the sport,” Levitsky said. “I was living in Farmington right by the practice field. It was just something to do to stay active in the sport.”
Levitsky started officiating college football in 1989 for the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. He officiated high school games until 2009 when the North-Central Athletic Conference split and college games until 2012 when the WVIAC broke up.
Just before all of that in 2007, he started his first stint as the play clock operator for WVU when the school played in the Big East conference, taking a brief break from officiating college games on the field.
The timing was right for Levitsky to get in that position. According to Levitsky, the Big East made a change to the requirements for play clock operators, adding prior experience as an officiant to the list of qualifications.
“They had someone that was running the play clock, and he didn’t have the official background,” Levitsky said. “They kind of made it a policy to have guys that had some officiating background, and that’s how I got in there.”
Levitsky joined his friend and fellow high school and college football official Keith DeVault, the game clock operator for WVU football. Devault is entering his 25th year of clock operating at WVU and expressed excitement that Levitsky is returning this year.
“I look forward to working with [Levitsky] again,” Devault said. “I know he’s very knowledgeable on the rules, and we should work well together.”
After two years of working as the play clock operator at WVU, Levitsky got back into officiating college football in 2009 and continued until 2012.
In 2013, Levitsky picked up clock operating for Alderson Broaddus University when its football program started up again a year prior and then started clock operating for Fairmont State University in 2014.
Levitsky still runs the clock at Fairmont State, although his opportunities there may not be as frequent because he’ll be needed at WVU. He credits continuing to operate play clocks at lower levels to helping him get back to operating the play clock at WVU.
As fun as it is for Levitsky, he and the other clock operators must maintain a professional and objective posture while working games.
“We’re to be part of the officiating crew in the sense we’re not fans of WVU or whoever they’re playing,” Levitsky said. “We got to be an objective person in the room. They want to have a good appearance for the game because you never know when a camera may be on you.”
DeVault said a huge responsibility exists on the shoulders of game and play clock operators.
“You have to realize that from my position as the game clock [operator], one second could be the difference between a $10 million bowl game and a $1 million bowl game,” DeVault said. “And with [Levitsky’s] position as play clock, a second here or two could be the difference for an extra play. It’s very, very stressful.”
According to Levitsky, the key to the job is consistency and dependability.
“The key they stress is just be consistent and be dependable,” Levitsky said. “You got to be there because there’s no backups for us. It’s the two of us, and if we’re not available, it would cause problems.”
