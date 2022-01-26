MORGANTOWN — Taz Sherman is back.
Sort of.
The Mountaineers' high scorer had a week-long battle with COVID-19, missed the Texas the game and was weakened and down in weight upon his return against Kansas State and Oklahoma State, scoring 14 and 13 points, both below his average and not looking very sharp, and then had a 5-point showing at Kansas before scoring 18 against Baylor and then a 21-point outing with five rebounds at Texas Tech.
While that was a sign that he is moving the right direction, it wasn't the Taz Sherman who Coach Bob Huggins had earlier this season called "the best player in the Big 12."
Mixed in were six turnovers against Texas Tech, very out of character, and while it was against one of the nation's top defensive teams, it was a cause for concern.
“You know how good he was early when he had the ball, and he would bounce it hard at the guy and kind of get the guy back on his heels and then all of a sudden, bam, he’s in the air, and he’s making shots?" Huggins said after the Baylor game. "He’s not doing that now.”
"When you’re running up and down the way you run up and down in basketball, the first thing to go is your legs. The first thing to weaken is your legs," Huggins continued that night. "Now, when you’re coming off a major sickness, it’s going to take some time. He’s not the Taz Sherman that we had at the beginning of the year — he’ll get there because he’ll work at it — he wants to get there.”
The Texas Tech performance was definitely a step forward, but he still wasn't the Taz of old.
"I think he forced a lot of things. He carried us, but in doing that he forced some things that I'm not used to seeing him do," Huggins said.
Sherman understands the situation he's in and how he has to ride out the storm that blew in with COVID.
"I'm starting to get my wind back. It was like a day-to-day injury we all have as athletes. We all deal with something," he said. "I feel good. It's like, 'OK, I'm a little hurt, a little banged up ... but we all go through that. I feel close to 100%.'"
And 100% Taz Sherman is what the Mountaineers need.
Texas Tech spent much time taking his shooting backcourt partner, Sean McNeil, out of that game, McNeil seldom getting an open look and finishing with just seven points, half his average.
Part of it was that Huggins claims his team did not run what it had practiced all week, a motion offense with screens designed to get both players open.
He vowed that would not happen again, that his players would run the offense he wants or there will be changes.
"The message basically after the game was you are going to run what I tell you to run in practice or you are going to come over and sit on the bench and watch," Huggins said.
Huggins said on Tuesday he wasn't sure if there would be any changes in the rotation for Oklahoma because he had another practice day left, but rest assured the scoring onus will be back on Sherman and McNeil with Malik Curry as a third option as he comes off the bench.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.