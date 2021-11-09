MORGANTOWN — With the weekend now over, we can offer up the breaking news that the sun did, indeed, rise on Sunday morning.
In fact, it was an hour early, Saturday night/Sunday morning being the changeover from Daylight Saving Time to Eastern Standard Time ... you know “spring forward, fall back” and all that.
The time had changed, the outcome hadn’t.
“We got beat by a better football team Saturday,” Brown said, which was hardly stop-the-presses stuff.
The fact was, the only thing Neal Brown got out of that game, other than the really cool camouflage WV jacket he wore on the sideline, was a cold that had him coughing so badly that assistant A.D. Mike Fragale had to give a cough drop.
“This cold got me about like Oklahoma State did,” he said.
The cough drop worked far better than any of the plays in Brown’s game plan Saturday.
What transpired on Saturday, was Oklahoma State bullying WVU all around Milan Puskar Stadium in a hard-to-watch 24-3 loss... hard, that is, if you happened to be rooting for the Mountaineers.
Brown understood that.
There are two questions raised out of that game: Is Oklahoma State that good? And far more important now that the Cowboys have moved from the present into the past comes the other question:
Is West Virginia that bad?
This is how Brown put it.
“We would have had to play at our best and didn’t and they got after us. You play defenses like that, we better bring our A game,” he said.
The point is, WVU doesn’t have to worry about Oklahoma State any longer, but will find out in the future the answer to the second question.
The Mountaineers have three games left and, to reach six wins and bowl eligibility they must win two of them, facing Kansas State, Texas and Kansas the rest of the way.
The tape has now been seen by the coaches and players and there is no way to gauge what that viewing experience was like, at least in the offensive room.
Funny, never thought of it this way before, but the Mountaineers’ offense was truly offensive on Saturday, so offensive that even their sturdy defense couldn’t come to the rescue as it has been trying to do all season. In truth, the defense may have played its finest game of the year, but you’d really never know it from the way WVU’s offense was manhandled by the Cowboys.
Now, WVU’s attention shifts from the past to the future, not to those three games, but simply to the next one on the schedule, playing this Saturday at Kansas State.
Defensive back Alonzo Addae, who once again was forced on defense against Oklahoma State, may have put it best when he was brought before the media for a post-game postmortem.
“We have three games left after this, we have to regroup, go over what we didn’t do right, then move on,” he said, delivering the only message available to the team without wandering into dangerous territory.
As trite a cliche as it has become, whoever originated the phrase “You have to play ‘em one at a time” knew what he was talking about.
How many teams have been caught looking ahead and been upset. Does WVU vs. Pitt, 2009 ring a bell?
“I just want us to play up to our capability,” Brown said. “I want us to play football the way it’s supposed to be played in all three phrases. If we do that, that takes care of itself. With this team we need to concentrate on the here and now. We can’t dwell on the past or the negative. What we have to do is concentrate on what we have to do against Kansas State that will give us a chance to win Saturday afternoon.
But that’s easier said than done because everyone knows that now it’s a three-game season and they want it to become a four-game season ... and that includes a vital month of post-season practice that comes with qualifying for a bowl.
Strange, isn’t it, that the teams that need that month of work most — bad teams that don’t make a bowl — are the ones who are denied having that practice time.
But that’s life in college football, where little ever makes sense.
“Is the question ‘Would I like to go to a bowl?’ Yes. For sure. You always start with that as your initial goal and go off of that. You want to go to a bowl for the extra practices, yes, and because a lot of times you’re the only game on.
“Look at our game against Army in the Liberty Bowl. That’s huge exposure for us and the state, so it matters. We need to rebound and get it together for the final three weeks,” he said.
The problem facing WVU is like playing in a craps game where someone else has loaded the dice, for WVU is beginning to feel the effects of the long season through injuries.
They are without tight end Mike O’Laughlin and cornerback Nicktroy Fortune for the season while Isaiah Esdale, an important wide receiver and punt returner, missed the last game with broken ribs and will have to make an amazing recovery to play this week. In addition, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, one of quarterback Jarret Doege’s favorite targets, is banged up and was limited in his play against Oklahoma State.
“It’s definitely difficult,” Addae said of the situation of trying to win two of three shorthanded. “You never want to see guys you put in the work with injured. The younger guys are definitely going to have to step up.”
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.