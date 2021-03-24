MORGANTOWN — Neal Brown opens his third spring football camp on Wednesday and everything points to it being one of the most important he’ll ever run.
A year ago it was closed down just two practices in due to COVID-19 and that proved to be a problem all year as the Mountaineers tried to catch up with teams that had more established coaching staffs and rosters.
What does this spring hold? Here it is, from A to Z.
A. Andrew Jackson. A new defensive line coach who falls into what could be one of the best D-lines in the country with Dante Stills, Akheem Mesidor and Jeffery Pooler Jr. as he comes over from James Madison. His main assignment, improve the pass rush.
“Our pass rush needs to be better,” Brown said. “I think A.J. will help us in that regard. When we go one-on-one in those situations, we have to win them.”
B. Brown. The team colors may be blue and old gold, but this team has been colored Brown since Neal Brown arrived to replace Dana Holgorsen to coach it. Not surprising that the best running back is named Leddie Brown, who needs to find someone to back him up this spring, or that Sam Brown is a promising wide receiver who seems ready to make his mark on the offense this spring.
C. Cornerback. When last season ended, this seemed to be one of the strongest positions on the team as both starters returned but then starter Dreshun Miller, who led the team with 8 pass breakups, surprised everyone by transferring to Auburn. Daryl Porter Jr. may wind up as his replacement, but they will experiment a lot in the spring, especially with Jairo Faverus, a redshirt freshman out of the Netherlands.
D. This stands for D, as in capital D, Defense. It might be the lifeblood of the team coming into a new year, deep and experienced. It’s true it lost its two best players in Darius Stills, the All-American defensive tackle, and leading tackler Tony Fields, but there’s help on hand and a new coach to coach it in Andrew Jackson.
E. Explosiveness. WVU was all right in creating plays of 20 or more yards but when it came to game breakers, plays of 40 or more yards, it had only four such plays last year. The top teams in college football had five and six times as many and WVU will work to find plays that can stretch the field, which not only adds long touchdowns but opens up underneath stuff.
“We have to improve our ability to hit the ball deep,” Brown has said.
F. Nicktroy Fortune emerged as a solid cornerback last year but the loss of Dreshun Miller to Auburn means he emerges as the experienced corner who must stand tall in a league where they throw the ball a lot.
G. James Gmiter. Starting guard has experience and will be a leader on a young offensive line that has a great deal of potential to be good for a couple of years together. He fought COVID-19 last year and keeping him healthy is important. Working with him at guard and Zach Frazier at center makes WVU strong up the middle.
H. Hard work. Much has been made of Brown’s team building and the community involvement his team has, but beginning this Year 3, it has to start with the kind of toughness that comes from hard work during practices. It’s time to become a physically intimidating team on both sides of the ball.
I. You’ve heard it before. There is no ‘i” in team and the spring is used as a major part of the team building process, a time when the newbies arrive and begin their indoctrination into WVU football and a time when chemistry is created to carry through the season. This is almost as important as the on-field work.
J. James. No, not James Bond. Not Jesse James, but Sam James, who physically has all it takes to be an impact receiver but who has had trouble holding the ball and making use of his speed. He has 102 catches as a Mountaineer but has averaged only 9.6 yards per catch. He has to be a key project this spring.
K. Kicking. We’re talking kickoffs and field goals, both of which needed improvement last year. This could become some of the best competition of the spring.
“Our specialists have to be better,” Brown stressed.
L. Leddie Brown.. The bulk of the running game falls on his shoulders but coach Brown has something he really wants to see him improve doing during the spring and that’s catching the football.
“He has to make strides as a pass catcher,” Neal Brown said. “He has to grow in that area.”
M. Mike Montoro. He is not a household name, but he is the man who publicizes the Mountaineers and as such he will begin pushing the deserving players for post-season awards, something he’s been pretty good at doing. With COVID-19 and things done via ZOOM calls, his job has only been made more complicated.
N. Doug Nester is a two-year starter at Virginia Tech who transferred back into his home state of West Virginia and may provide a key element in the offensive line. He will spend the spring learning a new system and new teammates, working on an offensive line that went from terrible in Neal Brown’s first year to acceptable last year to potentially strong this season.
It also won’t hurt having him around when Virginia Tech comes to Morgantown for the season’s third game on Sept. 18.
O. Oklahoma. This has to be the goal this year and it starts with the first whistle blown in the spring, beating Oklahoma. Until that happens WVU will not really be a contender for the Big 12 championship that it has not won since joining the league. Putting a team together has to begin with finding pieces that fit best against Oklahoma. The rest will fall into place.
P. Punting. West Virginia did not punt the ball well last year, ranking 63rd in the nation in net punting, so there will be heavy emphasis on this area of the game, kicking the ball, covering those punts and returning. They returned punts worse than they kicked them, averaging just 5 yards per return to rank tied for 90th in the nation.
Q. Quarterback. Will there be a controversy here? That’s what the spring will settle. Jarret Doege is back to reclaim his starting job but the shadow of last year’s bowl game against Army remains. He has to shake off being relieved for the second half of that game and refine his game this spring, especially in making explosive throws or he could get competition from Garrett Greene, a promising, athletic redshirt freshman who could offer a different look to the offense.
“Jarrett has some things he has to work on, for sure,” Brown said during his pre-spring meeting with the media.
R. Running backs. Leddie Brown is the starter but it is wide open behind him and the competition will be fierce for that back up spot, especially since Alec Sinkfield has transferred. In the mix are Tony Mathis, A’various Sparrow and recruits Jalen Anderson and Justin Johnson.
“Developing running backs is one of the key issues this spring,” Brown said. “I don’t think we put too much on Leddie but we have got to be more productive when he’s not in the game.”
S. Stills. And then there was one. While Darius is heading off into the NFL draft, Dante remains behind. When he came into WVU this son of former WVU star Gary Stills was the most decorated of the Stills brothers, but Darius worked his way into being an All-American. It’s now Dante’s time to take over on one of the nation’s top defensive lines.
T. Tykee Smith, perhaps the best returning safety in the nation and the other player on the defense who WVU will be promoting for post-season honors. Great in pass coverage and a sure tackler, Smith intercepted two passes and broke up five last year while making 61 tackles.
U. Upset Oklahoma. Nothing wrong with doubling up on that for it is the measuring stick of all programs in the Big 12.
V. Versatility, especially at the safety position. With Tykee Smith leading the way, WVU’s strongest position may be safety as he is joined by Scotty Young, Alonzo Addae and Sean Mahome.
“We want to make them more versatile, to learn multiple positions in the secondary,” Brown said. “We want to be able to move them around.”
W. In sports, W stands for wins but it also can stand for WVU or, as the football team is being put together, for Winston Wright Jr., who’s receiving and TD potential could give the offense that explosiveness it lacked the first two years under Neal Brown.
X. Xs and Os. Spring is a time when the coaching staff can take a look at plays and formations on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball and put it on film to study leading into the season.
Y. West Virginia signifies its tight ends as its Y receiver and over the past two years they have worked them more and more into the offensive scheme. This year, they return both Mike O’Laughlin and T.J. Banks, who promise to be used more as receivers and who are accomplished blockers. Look for them to experiment with their use in the spring.
Z. Z has symbolized Amos Zereoue over the years but now it comes to stand for Zach Frazier, the former Fairmont Senior High star who not only started as a true freshman but did so moving from center, his true position, to guard. This year he’ll get a full spring under his belt at center and should anchor the offensive line.
