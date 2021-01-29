MORGANTOWN — It didn’t take coach Neal Brown long to replace Jahmile Addae on his defensive staff, adding Andrew Jackson just 24 hours after Addae was named to the University of Georgia coaching staff.
Jackson comes to West Virginia as defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion for the past year. The year before he was defensive line coach at James Madison, his D-line impressing West Virginia when the two teams played in 2019.
Since Brown lost a cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator in Addae and Jackson has been a defensive line coach, which Brown already has in Jordan Lesley, who figures to be named defensive coordinator, Brown is going to have to shuffle the defensive staff.
“I would like to welcome Andrew to the Mountaineer Football family,” Brown said in making the announcement. “He comes highly recommended and brings good defensive experience with him. He already has recruiting experience in areas within our footprint and has a track record for being an outstanding teacher.”
“Coach Brown is building a strong, family-oriented program at West Virginia, and I am excited to become a part of its upward climb,” Jackson said. “The program has a rich tradition and history and the fan base is very passionate. I have a lot of respect for the people in this state, and I am excited to work with the players and coaches. I can’t wait to get started.”
If they decide to put Jackson with the defensive line, which would make life easier on Lesley as coordinator, if he is given that job, Jackson will inherit a veteran defensive line that could be one of the nation’s best. Even though it lost consensus All-American Darius Stills, brother Dante returns for his senior season.
Also back is freshman Akheem Mesidor and senior Jeffrey Pooler, taking advantage of the NCAA giving an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.
While at JMU, the Dukes led the FCS in total defense and were third in scoring defense. Defensive tackle Mike Greene led the Colonial Athletic Association in sacks by an interior lineman and earned all-conference honors.
Jackson was the defensive quality control coach at Mississippi State in 2018, where he helped the Bulldogs to an 8-5 record and berth in the Outback Bowl. MSU ranked in the Top 10 nationally in eight defensive categories, including a No. 1 national ranking in total defense (263.1). Jeffery Simmons and Montez Sweat earned All-Southeastern Conference honors.
In 2017, Jackson coached the defensive line at Fordham. He was responsible for game planning the run game, pass protection and third-down blitz packages and prepared the opponent scouting report for the defense.
Prior to that, Jackson was a graduate assistant with the defensive line for two years at Penn State. He completed all opponent and self-scout defensive breakdowns and coached the scout team. Two players he worked with earned national attention, All-American Carl Nassib and consensus All-American Anthony Zettel. Nassib was the Big Ten’s Bronko Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and won both the Hendricks Award and Lombardi Award.
As a player, Jackson was a three-year captain and three-year starter for LIU Post. He was an All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Second Team honoree as a senior after recording five sacks and 12 tackles for loss for the Pioneers. He was a member of the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society and was awarded two of the athletics department’s most prestigious honors, the Christine Webb Award and the Roy Illowit Award.
Jackson earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education science and coaching from Long Island University in 2011 and three master’s degrees, one in interdisciplinary studies from Long Island in 2012, liberal arts and science from Stony Brook in 2014 and educational leadership from Penn State in 2017.
