MORGANTOWN — For the second consecutive week, West Virginia learned why they call it football.
Having wiped out a 17-0 halftime deficit with a furious second-half rally led by quarterback Jarret Doege, the Mountaineers suffered a devastating 23-20 defeat when Texas Tech’s Jonathan Garibay ruined homecoming for 54,090 fans by kicking a 32-yard field goal with 22 seconds left.
It was a replay of last week’s loss to Oklahoma that ended with a long drive and a game-winning field goal at the final gun.
Doege, who along with the entire Mountaineers team sleepwalked through the first half, came to life in the second half, and completed 19 of 25 second-half passes for 276 yards.
But his final throw, aimed at an open Leddie Brown in the end zone from the 4 missed, forcing a game-tying field goal from Casey Legg.
“What it came down to was we didn’t score a touchdown and had to kick a field goal. Then we weren’t good enough on the last drive,” Brown said.
He quickly added the real kicker to it all: “The way we played in the first half was inexcusable.”
Brown said he had the wrong personnel group on the field for the pass to Brown.
“We had a good play but we missed the throw,” Brown said. “Maybe we should have gone on fourth down. You always question yourself but I felt like we had really good answers and had played well in the second half.”
Texas Tech, outplayed badly in the second half, took advantage of the opening and put together a dynamic drive built around a 42-yard pass from Henry Colombi to Kaylon Geiger on a freaky play in which the pass was underthrown badly.
“That ball bounces funny ways,” coach Brown said. “It was badly thrown, probably five yards behind him and comes back and makes the play. From there Texas Tech just marched into field goal range and got the winning kick that ruined what was supposed to be a festive day.
As celebrations go, the one planned at Mountaineer Field Saturday got off to a dismal start.
Oh, the marching band was there dong its thing, but who would have believed it would have been the highlight.
Like Homecoming with the alums reconvening to pick up their partying where they left off when they left is supposed to turn wild, especially with one of the greatest Mountaineers ever — linebacker Darryl Talley — being honored by having his No. 90 retired between behind the first and second quarters.
But by then it was obvious that a whole lot was amiss with WVU.
Then, by halftime, you were wondering who was wearing the blue and gold uniforms as visiting Texas Tech took a 7-0 lead into the locker room.
This wasn’t shocking because of the score, Tech having beaten WVU the last two times they played, each time handily, but because the Red Raiders were playing their backup quarterback, Henry Colombi; were without the conference’s leading receiver Erik Ezukanma while three defensive secondary starters also were out.
With all that WVU could muster up no points — leaving them with one TD in eight quarters, — and just 109 total yards.
It was obvious from the start that things were whacky as Tech drove the ball down the field and seemed to be moving toward a score when Sean Mahone gave the Mountaineers a heartbeat with an interception, but soon they were looking at life support as the best they had up their sleeve was a 3-and-out.
Texas Tech did not screw up the next possession, driving down the field on a 58-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 1-yard TD run by SaRodorick Thompson.
The offense continued to sputter along anemically with quarterback Jarret Doege doing very little and Garrett Greene, who has become the people’s choice, adding a little spark but no points.
Meanwhile, Tech kept converting third down plays, Colombi was clicking with his receivers and the fans were becoming more and more disenchanted as Thompson scored another short TD and the Red Raiders closed the half with a short field goal to go to the locker room leading, 17-0.
Make no doubt that the WVU locker room was not where any of the players wanted to be, but Brown didn’t care. He knew he needed to light a fire of some sort under his team so he could ignite a fire among his fans in the stands.
He got an immediate and positive reaction after the initial grumbling over his choice to use Doege at the helm.
WVU turned the boos to cheers and did away with the shutout on the opening possession, driving inside the Texas Tech 5, from where Leddie Brown powered into the end zone with the first second-half touchdown against a Power 5 opponent this year.
The score now read 17-7.
That wasn’t all that changed.
Doege suddenly began showing some escape-ability, which slowed down the defense as WVU went down and took a 36-yard field goal from Casey Legg, bringing the Mountaineers back to within a touchdown.
That came next time around as Doege put the Mountaineers on his shoulders and began connecting at will, first to Sam James, then a perfectly thrown deep toss to Isaiah Esdale for 55 yards, then a swing to Esdale to the sideline.
Finally, Doege and Esdale combined again, this one over the middle for the score that tied the game, 17-17.
That was how it stood entering the fourth quarter when Tech’s offense decided to come back out of the locker room. Colombi opened the final period with a 49-yard rainbow to Loic Fouonji, who beat Nicktroy Fortune.
Texas Tech now was thinking touchdown but the Mountaineers’ defense had other ideas, slammed the brakes on the Red Raiders’ offense and forced a 29-yard field goal from Jonathan Garibay which gave Tech a 20-17 lead.
Doege again had an answer, drove the team inside the 4 but then missed an open Leddie Brown in the end zone, settling for a tying field goal from Legg.
WVU falls to 2-3 with the loss and winless in the Big 12 Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.