MORGANTOWN — If ever there was a football team that needed a session or two with a psychologist it would be this West Virginia edition which goes on the road this weekend to play a noon game at Kansas State.
They come in off a punishing loss to No. 11 Oklahoma State, which followed a two-game win streak highlighted by a stunning upset victory over No. 22 Iowa State. And those two wins were preceded by three straight losses, one of which was a last-possession loss in another upset bid against perennial power Oklahoma.
All of this football insanity comes with young people from 18 to 22 mostly, kids and young adults starting to establish their own identities in a world while bearing such burdens as being away from home, often for the first time, bubbling hormones that lead to everything from A to Z ... academic frustrations and challenges to something so simple as zits.
It is something that turns coaches into multitaskers of the first magnitude, coaching the players through all of it as football leaders, teachers, psychologists while also carrying parental responsibilities.
It’s tough, certainly. While it’s true that teachers and parents and bosses in the workplace all have similar “job” descriptions, they do not carry it out in quite so public a stage as does an athletic coach, whose work is not only judged by wins and losses but who has critics assessing his every move, be they sitting at home on the couch in front of the television, in the stadium or simply alumni who care only about results.
What is it like to be a coach who has to juggle it all, especially a coach in a situation such as WVU finds itself heading into the final three games of the season trying to salvage a .500 record and bowl bid?
How do they approach it? It is the position coaches who are closest to the players through daily meetings and contact, so we approached coordinators Gerad Parker, who handles the offense, and Jordan Lesley, who has the defense, to gauge their approaches.
“Many veteran coaches who have helped me along the way have always said coaching is probably the easy part,” Parker said. “It’s like anything. If you are involved in a family where you are around each other as much as we are there’s always going to be things to deal with and manage. If there wasn’t there wouldn’t be any care or emotion for each other.”
In other words, as a coach you have to care about them all as players and as people.
“It’s our jobs and the players job to make sure we get back to that place where we enjoy what we’re doing, create some positive energy and coach and play the game the way it’s supposed to be played,” Parker said. “It’s a challenge, but that’s what’s beautiful about it. If we all showed up and were robotic about our approach and didn’t have a human element in it, it wouldn’t work. “
One has to remember that all of this has been multiplied by an X factor, that being the COVID pandemic they all operated within last year and that lingers this season, although admittedly to a lesser degree.
“I think we learned that from COVID,” Parker said. “The power of people is, to me, one of the best things about this life. It sure as hell isn’t football. I try to create that in our rooms, although we have conflicts and we have fun with it. We want to have fun, make sure we have balance in our lives, detach them from the things they have to carry as young men in this life.
“They carry a lot of things that they have to get done and manage throughout the day. I admire what they do. I admire what our staff does, quite frankly. The fun part is to try piece that all together because it always works better when you have great morale.”
At present, coming off a disappointing offensive performance, Parker’s approach is probably different than defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley whose defense performed well but it didn’t lead to a win.
“As you get into the grind of the season, the toughest thing to do is keeping your eye on what’s next and the next best thing and the next right thing,” Lesley said. “It’s all about keeping your focus, keeping what’s important important and keeping all your goals in focus.”
How does that work, say after taking a tough loss to Oklahoma State, a loss in a game that was only close because Lesley’s defense played well enough to win an average game.
“I told them after the game I was very proud of how they played and very proud of how they fought. Sometimes you do that and the result is not as you want it to be. That’s life, that’s football.
“If you take the last fourth down stop, after the outcome had been determined, our kids were playing just as hard at any point in the game,” he said.
He ran the film for his team to see.
“Sean Mahone makes an unbelievable play on [quarterback] Spencer Sanders. In any normal situation in that formation and play he probably scores when he bootlegs out, but Sean makes an unbelievable play. That’s a super senior. I got three other guys chasing the football.
“Taijh Alston, a fourth-year guy, is chasing the football just as hard as he was in the first quarter. I got Ahkeem Mesidor chasing the ball just as hard as he was in the first quarter and Josh Chandler[-Semedo] chasing the ball just as hard as he did in the first quarter. I told them if you can keep doing that, the result will be what you want it to be more times than not.
“That’s the mindset we want but sometimes that doesn’t happen when things don’t go the way you want them to go. If they do that, it will work out more than not. It’s always a challenge, because you put so much into it. You got to find a way to make it come out the way you want.
Do the challenges they face as coaches make them a better parent, or is it vice-versa, do their parenting skills make them better coaches?
“I’d say both,” Parker said. “It’s a challenge sometimes as coaches to separate the two. Sometimes you can fix things at work a whole lot different than I do with my three daughters and my 3-year-old son. Sometimes, you get those things crossed up and try to use the same tactics at home.”
