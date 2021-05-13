EDITOR’S NOTE: This week’s columns are dedicated to the greatest West Virginia University legend of all-time, Jerry West. A couple of weeks back he sat for an hour interview with Buster Scher on The Buster Show, a podcast out of New York, and spoke of many things including what made him what he is, Michael Jordan, his memorabilia, what makes greatness and a good many other things. We thought we could take what he had to say and try to apply it to make your lives better, so this week we will dedicate to The Logo, Mr. Clutch or simply the best athlete to ever come out WVU.
MORGANTOWN — Jerry West did not just pick up a basketball one day and begin throwing jump shots through a hoop.
In some ways he was driven to it. In some ways he was destined to do it.
He grew in Chelyen, West Virginia, on the south bank of the Kanawha River and life was difficult as a child.
“Probably the best lesson I learned came from my childhood,” he said. “Where I grew up there wasn’t much hope. People grew up, got married, had kids, they worked for the coal mines.
“I was not like that,” he went on. “I could not work for a coal mine. Somewhere along the line I was given a gift and had the determination to live my dreams. I was a dreamer. I still am a dreamer. I believe in goal setting. Goals have to be more questionable today because of the way the dynamics have changed.”
So, kids have facilities today. Then you didn’t just run down to the gym and start shooting and there surely wasn’t a basket up over the garage door at the West home.
“I remember as a kid I’d build these old basketball things and I’d put them up on the side of a tree,” he said, a lesson for all that there are ways to make things work out if they mean enough to you.
“They may not have been very pretty but they at least had a hoop. I would go out and play all these mind games. I’d tell myself I was going to make a last-second shot. I might miss it 10 times, but I’d find a way to make it.” West said.
It doesn’t matter what you want. But if you want to be a success at it, you’ll be inventive and tireless in your pursuit of it.
“These places where I shot weren’t conventional places. I shot the ball in the snow. People always wanted to laugh at it, but it happens a lot to kids, especially in isolated areas,” he said.
And, the sport he had chosen was a perfect fit for him because he was a loner.
“You can learn everything about basketball alone, because it’s such a solitary sport,” he said. “You don’t need other people to participate. You can learn almost everything you need to learn alone. You can dribble, you can pass the ball off a board to yourself, you can pass off a tree to yourself.
“You can learn to shoot, if your fundamentals are good. But you do need some kind of a touch. If you don’t have fundamentals, you can’t do that.”
It’s different today. You can get the fundamentals you need.
“They start so early today. They have so much shooting information at hand. All these basketball camps, AAU camps, basketball all summer. Most of these kids when they come into the league, they know each other from playing against each other when they were teenagers,” West said.
West, on the other hand, was alone working on his game much of the time.
“I was a dreamer and I can’t tell you how many times in my life I dreamed about making a last-second shot and I made a lot of them in games. People would ask me how I did that and I’d tell them I did it a million times. They would laugh about it, but it came from what I did as a kid,” he said.
“I was out there by myself. No one liked to play basketball. I was from an area where football and baseball were the sports. I would go out there and would not leave until I made two or three shots that won games. I was the coach, the announcer, the referee ... and I was the timekeeper. That was the most important thing, being the time keeper.”
He would close his eyes and count down “one, one thousand; two, one thousand; three, one thousand” to make sure he had things timed out.
“When I came to Los Angeles, we had a very famous announcer, Chick Hearn. He started the craze of basketball out there with his words. He named me Mr. Clutch. It was kind of ironic because that stuck with me throughout my life, but I did make a lot of last-second shots,” West said.
The most thrilling, of course, was against the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the 1970 NBA Playoffs when he forced overtime with a 60-foot shot that went down on top of a basket by Dave DeBusschere, a jumper that seemingly had won the game with three seconds left.
“It was thrilling to do it,” West said of making last-second shots. “I didn’t elaborate on that much, but it made me feel good because as a kid when I went home, I never knew what was going to happen at my house.”
The problems at home, which West went into extensively in his autobiography, made him grow.
“Living life, you are going to run into a lot of walls,” he said. “Just giving up, you’re going to be an average person. I’d tell any person who would listen, if you are going to give up after running into a wall, you can do that. It takes a lot of failure, and in my case losing, before you have a lot of success. I led the league in assists, I led the league in scoring. I was on the all-defensive team late in my career.
“I accomplished everything individually, but not winning championships left a lot of scars on me.”
West is 82 now and still pushing for championships with the L.A. Clippers.
NEXT: Jerry West on Michael Jordan and comparing eras
