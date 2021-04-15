MORGANTOWN — It is difficult to imagine, especially in the era in which we live, but it has been a decade since Bob Huggins last replaced an assistant coach and that doesn’t figure to change any time soon now that the University of Cincinnati passed over West Virginia assistant Erik Martin and named Wes Miller of UNC-Greensboro to replace John Brannan as its head basketball coach.
Martin was considered a finalist to land his first head coaching job at his alma mater and, for a while, it appeared he would get the job, but it came down to Martin not having experience as a head coach while Miller was a proven quantity.
“A lot of people were pushing Miller for the North Carolina job when it came open instead of Hubert Davis, so I think that went a long way,” said Huggins, who actually would not have minded going on a coaching search for the first time in a decade if it meant Martin could take over his old job in Cincinnati.
Huggins recruited Martin to Cincinnati as a player to help establish his program there and then, after Martin had played overseas professionally, had hired him in his one season at Kansas State and brought him to West Virginia with him.
Huggins believes Martin can make it as a head coach.
“He’s got great people skills, is really good with people,” Huggins said when asked what he liked about him as a potential head coach. “The players love him; absolutely love him. He can get them to do what he wants them to do.”
Add to that the fact that he has proven coaching skills from the way he worked with such big men at WVU as Kevin Jones and Derek Culver, while also being a solid recruiter.
And so it is that Martin remains with the Mountaineers along with Ron Everhart and Larry Harrison and director of basketball operations Josh Eiler, who joined Huggins at K-State, and assistant to the head coach Jay Kuntz, who started as a graduate assistant and now has 12 years with the program.
So, what’s the secret in this era where players walk through revolving doors and where coaches bounce around even more frequently that Huggins keeps his staff intact?
“It’s my effervescent personality,” Huggins taking the bait. “When you think about it, I’ve got two former head coaches. They know a little bit better what you go through being a head coach. And Erik played for me. I thought he did a great job at Kansas State.”
Both Larry Harrison and Everhart have coached college teams, Everhart compiled a 273-261 record in 18 seasons as a head coach at Duquesne, Northeastern and McNeese State and Harrison, who carries the title of associate head coach, went 67-107 in six years as head coach at Hartford.
Huggins maintains that the major reason he keeps his coaches is that he gives them responsibility.
“I give them responsibility on and off the floor,” he said. “The players know who’s in charge without me.”
And with that responsibility he also allows them to coach, both technically with players and in game preparation.
“I give them the scout for each game,” he said. “Erik has one game, then Larry, then Ronnie. And I don’t want them coming in and reading it on paper.”
That means they have to watch film, study the opponent, prepare the way they want to attack their defense and defend their offense.
The assistants are not coaching in name only charged with simply making bed checks. They are part of the entire process, so much so that when the Fairmont State job came open the last time Huggins thought Everhart might like to go back to his hometown and be a head coach again but he refused, saying he wanted to stay with Huggins.
As he does with his players, Huggins looks out for his coaches, too.
“I never really had guys who didn’t want to stay. Go back to Akron. When I left Akron, they hired Coleman Crawford, who was my assistant,” Huggins said. “When I left Cincinnati, they screwed John Loyer. He should have been head coach. He ended up being a head coach in the NBA, so it worked out all right for him.”
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.