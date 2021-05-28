Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. Rain maybe heavy at times in some storms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.