MORGANTOWN — It appears we have survived the pandemic and will have a shot to play a relatively normal football season this fall.
It all moved a step closer on Thursday when the Big 12 announced the times and TV vehicles for the Mountaineers’ first three games.
This year, as had been announced, there is a rare road opening with WVU facing a one-time traditional rival, Maryland, in a game that will be carried on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.
WVU holds a slim 28-22-2 advantage over the Terrapins all-time and opened up that advantage by winning nine of the last 10 meetings, the last one coming on Sept. 26, 2015, in a 45-6 walkover in Morgantown. Actually, it was more of a throw over as Skyler Howard threw for 294 yards and four touchdowns.
WVU returns to Mountaineer Field the next week, Sept. 11, to face an opponent it has never played before in Long Island University, a school known far more for basketball than football.
The game has a 5 p.m. starting time and you are going to have to watch it on ESPN+ if you want to see it.
It probably should carry a warning, considering that WVU figures to be at least a 35-point favorite, if there is a line on the game at all.
The season’s third game is one of those highlight games of the year as another regional rivalry is revived, this one even more intense than Maryland.
WVU will welcome Virginia Tech’s Hokies back to town for the first time since 2005.
Sorry, the only light it will be under is sunlight for it has been given a noon starting time, hardly the kind of pre-game prep WVU fans want after waiting so long for normal circumstances in which to play football and tailgate.
The two teams have met once since that 2005 game, which Virginia Tech won, 34-17, as the other Vick, Michael’s brother, Marcus, completed 15 of 17 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
The game was the fifth of blossoming freshman quarterback Patrick White’s career and gave the first real peek into what he could do against big-time opposition as he ran for 44 yards on 11 carries, second to the 90 yards that his freshman sidekick Steve Slaton put together, while completing 9 of 11 passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
As it is with Maryland, the Mountaineers hold a slim all-time edge with 28 victories, 23 losses and one tie.
But unlike with Maryland, Virginia Tech has had its way in the latest meetings, having won 10 of the last 13.
The times and TV info for the remaining Big 12 games will be announced later.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.