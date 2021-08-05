MORGANTOWN — You might have read recently that the Big 12 is a conference in transition, so much of it that you certainly don’t want to read any more, but we are going to give you another look at its state of transition, but not as you’ve seen it before.
This isn’t about conference realignment, for that is already a tired subject that now awaits something new to happen, before it is worth revisiting.
This is, instead, about another transition the conference is making from a high-flying league built on quarterback arms and receiver speed and athleticism to one where Saturday’s heroes now have become the men who deliver on the ground.
It isn’t quite back to the days of the Oklahoma stars Billy Vessels, Steve Owens and Billy Sims or Texas stars Earl Campbell or Ricky Williams, who ran over or away from defenders while picking up Heisman Trophies along the way.
But the running game is making a comeback throughout college football and certainly in the Big 12, which in recent years, has grabbed up a whole lot of Heisman Trophies through its quarterback play.
Do the names Sam Bradford, Oklahoma; Robert Griffin III, Baylor, Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma; and Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, ring a bell? And that doesn’t even mention the likes of Texas Tech’s Pat Mahomes, WVU’s Geno Smith, Kliff Kingsbury or Graham Harrell of Texas Tech.
But you cannot stop evolution. Defenses adjust, learn to rush the passer, learn to cover receivers, force changes in offenses.
Now why do we say that the change has taken hold of the Big 12 Conference this year?
One reason comes from an analysis of the nation’s top quarterbacks by Pro Football Focus, a service that is becoming more and more respected with its ranking of players through the game. Each week they grade every player in every game and release the top players.
In any given year you would expect two, three, four quarterbacks to be among their best.
Not this year.
True, their No. 1 returning quarterback is Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler, who took over the job as a redshirt freshman last year and, after a shaky start to the season, came on to fall right in line with all the other quarterbacks Coach Lincoln Riley has been turning out.
But while he is No. 1 among quarterbacks, he is also the only Big 12 quarterback in the Top 10.
And, as hard as it is to imagine, there is only one Big 12 receiver among the top group, that being Rattler’s top target, Marvin Mims, who a year ago was the fourth option among receivers for the Sooners.
Think about this for a moment, though. The Big 12 teams, other than Oklahoma, have no top-ranked passers or receivers.
Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Baylor, West Virginia — none of them with top-of-the-line quarterbacks or wide receivers.
What is the world coming to?
But check out what’s happened in the running game.
No fewer than three of the top seven ranked running backs in the PFF ratings are from the Big 12 and WVU’s Leddie Brown isn’t even among that group.
Everyone here knows how good Brown is. He surpassed 1,000 yards in last season’s COVID-19 shortened schedule and he showed himself dangerous as a pass receiver. What’s more, he figures to be better this year, having worked on his pass catching and route running skills, and having what well may prove to be capable backup that will give him a breather on occasion.
Before you go off and start venting over the fact that Brown isn’t getting the respect he deserves and that PFF doesn’t know what it’s talking about, may we point out that it lists Dante Stills as the third best defensive tackle in the country, so maybe they have their fingers right on the pulse of college football.
So, who has the running backs?
Well, at No. 2 is Kansas State’s dancing sophomore Deuce Vaughn, who proves that good things can indeed come in small packages. Vaughn is just 5-foot, 5-inches tall but he shrinks those big defensive linemen and linebackers to his size with dazzling moves they can’t keep up with.
He is very reminiscent of former Wildcat Darrell Sprowles, who came up just 21 yards — pardon the pun — short of 5,000 career rushing yards before playing 14 NFL seasons.
Ranked right behind him is Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks, who must be pretty good to be the third best returning running back when you consider he didn’t play last year, opting out due to the COVID-19 virus.
In 2018 and 2019 he was one of the top breakaway threats in college football, PFF pointing out that he had carries of 10 yards or more on 23.4% of his rushing attempts in those two years.
It’s highly possible that the PFF rankings actually put the best running back in the Big 12 sixth in the nation and third in the league, that being Breece Hall, around whom the Iowa State offense is built.
See, he was the nation’s rushing leader with 1,562 yards last year and was one of only six backs in the country to claim 200 or more carries — again in a year with COVID-19 playing havoc with team’s schedules, both the game and the practice schedules.
And, as an exclamation point on how the running game has taken over the Big 12, PFF added one running back to its Top 10 as someone to watch and it turned out to be Texas running back Bijan Robinson.
Robinson was a five-star recruit a year ago and broke into the nation’s consciousness over the final four games as he had 14 runs of 10 or more yards on 47 carries, breaking 21 tackles along the way and gaining nearly nine yards after contact per attempt.
