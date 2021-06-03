MORGANTOWN — West Virginia will renew an old rivalry this year when it hosts Connecticut in the third year of the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
The game will be played on Dec. 8 as part of a nearly three-week long challenge series between the two conferences.
No times or television schedules have yet been set for the games.
Here is the schedule of the games:
Dec. 1 Texas Tech at Providence
Dec. 2 Kansas at St. John’s
Dec. 4 Iowa State at Creighton
Dec. 5 Xavier at Oklahoma State
Dec. 7 Butler at Oklahoma
Dec. 8 Marquette at Kansas State
Dec. 8 Connecticut at West Virginia
Dec. 9 Texas at Seton Hall
Dec. 12 Villanova at Baylor
Dec. 18 TCU at Georgetown
In last year’s game, WVU went to Washington, D.C., to play its former Big East rival Georgetown and walked away with an 80-71 victory as Miles “Deuce” McBride scored 17 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Derek Culver just missed a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds while Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 13 points and Taz Sherman 12.
West Virginia last played UConn in 2014 in Puerto Rico, pulling out a 78-68 victory over a team that had been nothing but trouble for the Mountaineers in the Big East.
The Huskies hold a 16-6 edge all-time over WVU and have won six of nine games in Morgantown.
WVU will not have to deal with Jim Calhoun, the Hall of Fame coach who had some big moments against WVU, but former Rutgers star Dan Hurley will be coaching the Huskies for the fourth year.
UConn finished last year at 15-8 and was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
