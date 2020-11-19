MORGANTOWN — Junior defender Jordan Brewster of the No. 4-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, the conference announced on Wednesday.
The North Canton, Ohio, native becomes the fifth different Mountaineer and eighth overall to win the conference’s top defensive honor. Bry McCarthy won the first honor in 2012, before Kadeisha Buchanan became the first player to win four consecutive honors from 2013-16. Amandine Pierre-Louis was named the co-Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, while Bianca St. Georges took home the honor in 2018.
Brewster, a 2020 co-captain, started all nine games for the Mountaineers this fall, totaling four points (1G, 2A) in 830 minutes played. She also anchored a WVU back line, which finished in the top-20 nationally in goals-against average (.868) and earned a pair of shutouts.
“Jordan earning this award speaks to all her hard work and focus she has put in this season,” said WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown. “She stepped in this year knowing that she had to be a huge presence and leader to such a young back line. I’m thrilled the Big 12 recognized her value and commitment to excellence. This is a huge honor, and I am so happy and proud for Jordan.”
Brewster’s two assists tied for a team high in 2020. Defensively, she led West Virginia’s defense in holding opponents to just 50 shots – 5.6 per match – this fall. Of those, only 26 attempts were shots on goal.
Additionally, Brewster, senior midfielder Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel and junior forward Alina Stahl were named to the All-Big 12 First Team on Wednesday. It marked the first time WVU had three representatives on the first team since placing four on the squad in 2018.
Brewster makes her first career appearance on the all-conference first team with the honor. Along with being included on the 2018 Big 12 All-Freshman Team, she has been placed on the All-Big 12 Second Team in 2018 and 2019.
Ferrer-vanGinkel led the Big 12 and tied for No. 8 nationally with six goals this fall. She was the nation’s leader in game-winning goals, with four, and finished No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 16 nationally in points (13). The Barcelona, Spain, native earned at least one point in six contests, scoring in five of them, including a two-goal effort on Oct. 30, against Kansas. Ferrer-vanGinkel paced the team in shots (21) and shots on goal (14), finishing No. 9 nationally in shot accuracy at .667.
The honor is the first of Ferrer-vanGinkel’s career. She was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week twice this fall (Oct. 13, Nov. 3), and appeared on the Women’s Team of the Week by TopDrawerSoccer.com on two occasions (Sept. 15, Oct. 13). Ferrer-vanGinkel, who started all nine games for the Mountaineers, was also named the College Soccer News National Player of the Week on Nov. 2.
After leading WVU in goals in 2019, Stahl tallied seven points (3G, 1A) for the Mountaineers this fall. She started in five of nine matches, recording 621 minutes played. Her three goals were good for No. 7 in the Big 12.
The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native placed 12 of her 21 shots on goal, ranking No. 5 in the Big 12 and No. 19 nationally in shot accuracy (.571). She also was credited with the game-winning goal in WVU’s win at Oklahoma on Nov. 23.
The all-conference accolade is the first of Stahl’s career.
Along with the three first-team selections, two Mountaineers — redshirt junior forward Lauren Segalla and sophomore defender Nicole Payne — were named to the All-Big 12 Second Team. Both players started all nine matches for West Virginia this fall. Payne, who tallied one goal on the year, was one of two Mountaineers to play all 830 minutes in 2020. Segalla, who has served as a co-captain this season, finished the fall with four points (1G, 2A) on 16 shots for WVU.
----
One day after Texas A&M dropped out of the Bad Boy Mowers Classic in Sioux Falls, Dakota, West Virginia got a new opponent to open its men’s basketball season — Northern Iowa.
The game will be played on Nov. 25.
The two teams played last year in the Cancun Challenge with the Mountaineers coming from three points behind to pull out a 60-55 as freshman Deuce McBride stepped to the forefront by putting 18 points on the board while dishing off five assists.
Other teams slated to play are St. Mary’s, Memphis, Creighton, South Dakota State, Utah State and Wichita State.
---
West Virginia University baseball coach Randy Mazey announced the addition of 17 student-athletes for the 2022 season earlier this week.
This year’s class is ranked No. 40 nationally by Perfect Game, marking WVU’s fourth consecutive top-40 class. In all, the 17 players hail from nine different states.
Joining the Mountaineers are: Tommy Beam (Gibsonia, Pennsylvania), Tyler Cox (Westbury, New York), Kevin Dowdell (Montevallo, Alabama), Joel Gardner (Poca, West Virginia), David Hagaman (Egg Harbor City, New Jersey), Josh Heath (Lewisburg, Pennsylvania), Trent Hodgdon (Smiths Station, Alabama), Treyson Hughes (Valdosta, Georgia), Grant Hussey (Washington, West Virginia), Alex Khan (Sykesville, Maryland), Michael Kilker (Hazelton, Pennsylvania), Aidan Major (Mill Hall, Pennsylvania), Deaton Oak (LaGrange, Kentucky), Jimmy Sadler (Houston, Pennsylvania), Chris Sleeper (Henrietta, New York), Evan Smith (Ashburn, Virginia) and JJ Wetherholt (Mars, Pennsylvania).
“This group could go down as the most talented class that the Mountaineers have ever signed,” Mazey said. “We believe this class will prove to be riddled with difference-makers and help WVU recruiting classes take on a new light on the national stage.
“Our eight pitchers blend power and control, which will allow many of them to compete for innings at a very early stage in their careers. The nine position players possess athleticism and competitiveness that are trademarks to WVU baseball. Overall, this is a class the entire state should be extremely proud of.”
---
West Virginia University’s combined varsity athletic teams have a Graduation Success Rate score of 84 percent, according to data released Wednesday by the NCAA. The most recent Graduation Success Rates are based on the four entering freshmen classes in Division I from 2010 through 2013.
WVU’s score of 84 percent is up four points from last year’s data, reflecting the four entering freshmen classes from 2009 through 2012.
The Graduation Success Rate was developed by the NCAA as part of its academic reform initiative to more accurately measure the academic success of Division I student-athletes.
The four-year GSR scores (percentage) for WVU’s varsity sports teams (2010 to 2013): baseball 64; men’s basketball 100; football 69; men’s soccer 94; men’s swimming & diving 94; wrestling 79; women’s basketball 92; women’s cross country/track 96; rowing 100; gymnastics 92; women’s soccer 100; women’s swimming & diving 83; women’s tennis 80; volleyball 89; and rifle 83.
