MORGANTOWN — For the first time this year West Virginia put it all together for a full game and with Gabe Osabuohien and Jalen Bridges leading the way beat Oklahoma State, 70-60, in a game that was not nearly that close before 10,352 insomniacs at the Coliseum.
Bridges matched his career high with 22 points, going 10 for 10 from the free throw line on a night when the Mountaineers hit 20 of 21 from the line. He tossed five rebounds and three blocked shots for good measure.
And Osabuohien showed off heretofore unseen offensive skills as to go with his smothering defensive play, scoring 12 points and making all four of his free throws while grabbing 8 rebounds.
WVU ran its record to 1302-201 in the Big 12 on a night when the league leader and the nation’s No. 1 team, Baylor, was upset by Texas Tech.
It was a late arriving crowd, even the early arrivals coming late. Couldn’t help it with a 9 p.m. starting time.
That, of course, gave the crowd a chance to get some alcoholic encouragement for the evening. There had to be some imbibing, especially the fan that arrived wearing his team jersey, which would have been all right had it not been No. 34 with the name Tshiebwe on the back.
Not that anyone noticed. The crowd was caught up in the best first half WVU had put together all year, led as it often is by the maniacal play of Gabe Osabuohien.
The do-everything forward was his usual force on defense, his hand seemingly on the ball no matter who had it or where. He was credited with only one steal and one block in the half, but it seemed like he had close to a dozen deflections.
But his real dominance came on the offensive end as he scored nine points, one short of Jalen Bridges’ 10 and one more than Taz Sherman’s eight as the Mountaineers built a 34-23 advantage.
Osabuohien went 3-for-5 from the floor and somehow made all 3 of his free throws. His season free throw percentage coming into the game was 26.7.
At one point he made nine consecutive points to stretch the WVU lead from 18-12 to 27-12. This included his play of the year, a drive toward the basket at full speed where he faked right, spun to his left 360 degrees, then threw up a tough layup while being fouled.
“I was in transition and I had a smaller man on me and felt I could get to the rim,” Osabuohien said of the play.
Not seeing the foul, Huggins took him out of the game to a standing ovation, only to have the officials call him back to shoot the free throw, which he made.
He exited again, this time to a louder, longer ovation.
“The offense he gives us is just an added bonus with all the other great things he does,” Bridges said of Osabuohien.
The second half started off with Sean McNeil making sure that Oklahoma State couldn’t draw any closer as he scored the Mountaineers first seven points on a couple of baskets and then a 3 from the left corner off a smooth pass from Sherman.
Kaylen Boone answered that with a 3 and the lead was nine, so it was time for Osabuohien to again ignite the crowd, this time with a difficult shot off a drive, then canned his fourth consecutive free throw to give him 12 points.
With it all, WVU had nothing put away, even as the lead grew to 16. You just knew that Oklahoma State had a run in them, especially as they began picking up all over the floor and sure enough they put nine straight points on the board, six of them from Isaac Likekele and all of a sudden it was a 53-46 game with still 7:37 to play.
It was former Fairmont Senior High standout Bridges’ turn to take over, with some more help from Osabuohien as he scored eight straight points, four on free throws.
Two more of them came with Osabuohien’s finger print all over them, Gabe wrestling the ball away from Bryce Williams and getting it to Bridges for a dunk.
By the time this run was over WVU’s lead was up to 64-49 ... and Bridges wasn’t done. Already possessing 20 points, he sank two more free throws.
From there it was a matter of simply keeping Oklahoma State from making a late run.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.