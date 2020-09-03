Brown and his staff still sculpting 2020 team

MORGANTOWN — These are the days where the West Virginia University football coaching staff become sculptors, trying to shape their two-deep out of what they’ve seen in practice.
It is not an easy job but it also is not an impossible job.
There have been people moving up and down the depth chart day by day, changing minds or maybe even changing positions.
Head Coach Neal Brown said on Saturday that they would be making decisions early this week, start putting things together and then get into game preparation for the Sept. 12 noon opener against Eastern Kentucky that will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
From what Brown says — and sometimes coaches hedge a bit on the truth to try to get the most out of their players in practice — there remains a competition at quarterback between last year’s early season starter, Austin Kendall, the Oklahoma transfer, and last year’s late season starter, Jarret Doege.
Saturday’s scrimmage, Brown emphasized, did not establish a No. 1 and No. 2.
“It’s so hard on scrimmage day,” Brown said. “They’re so mixed in there with the 1s and 2s. They both did some nice things today. They both did some things that older quarterbacks shouldn’t do. As far as making a decision, we’ll start having those conversations tomorrow [Sunday]. Sometime this week we’ll decide. I think that’s fair.”
The entire off-season, the money seemed to be placed on Doege, the Bowling Green transfer and brother of the one-time Texas Tech quarterback Brown worked with when he was there, Seth Doege. Brown, however, would not commit and has not yet committed, which says he wants to keep the competition going to bring the best out in both and also that no one has surged far above the other so as to have his confidence boosted by being named the starter early.
While the quarterback battle is the most important, there are others.
Take the offensive line, where there seems to be much progress over last season as players fit into slots for the upcoming season.
Brown said they were going down to the wire with only one really fight for the top spot.
“We’ve got a battle at left tackle there with Brandon Yates and Junior (Uzebu),” he said. “That’s been kind of give and take. Whenever we think one guy is about to take the starting job, the other guy will have a good day and the other one will fall back a little bit. There’s a battle there.”
Elsewhere, though, good things have happened.
“(James) Gmiter is solidified at left guard. Chase (Behrndt) has had a really nice camp at center. Zach Frazier will back him up at that spot,” Brown said.
That is a big jump for Frazier, a true freshman out of Fairmont Senior High.
Frazier was probably the best football player in West Virginia high schools last year and is an exceptional athlete who has both heart and smarts. His advancement has allowed Briason Mays, who started much of last year at center as a redshirt freshman, to become sort of a utility man and learn both the guard and tackle spots as a backup, in addition to being capable at center.
“Mays has been a bright spot at camp,” Brown said. “He’s played center, guard and tackle, so he can move around and maybe break into the lineup.”
“At right guard is Mike Brown,” Brown said. “Then John Hughes at right tackle.”
But the more certain the staff gets at some positions, the more difficult it becomes at others as players emerge.
Tony Fields is a graduate transfer from Arizona where he started all 37 of the games in which he played and recorded 285 tackles and 8.5 sacks. Saturday’s scrimmage was the first time they got to see him in real action and he made a strong impression.
“I thought Tony Fields was really active in his first live football with us,” Brown said. “He really runs and you can tell he loves to play the game. He plays at full speed every snap. He plays well in pursuit. He’s learning our movements. He’s got great energy. He’s physical at the point of contact. I’m excited about him and all around what he can bring to this defense.”
That kind of praise cannot be ignored and Brown and his staff are not reshaping the linebacker depth chart to take advantage.
“With Tony coming in, we can put (Jared) Bartlett back with (VanDarius Cowan) at that Bandit position,” Brown said. “We’ve got Dylan Tonkery at the Mike position and Exree Loe has played really well with Josh Chandler at the Will. It gives us some depth at those positions and some flexibility, especially when we start going to our nickel and dime practices.”
Tonkery is another player who has grown into a solid starter.
“He has had a really nice camp and is one of our most improved players from last season,” Brown said.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @Robert Hertzel
