MORGANTOWN — While the buzz — or was that something more of a roar than a buzz? — on social media this week has been about quarterback Jarret Doege’s 2021 debut coming off his benching against Army in the Liberty Bowl, far more surprising was a weak performance from a West Virginia defensive unit in the season-opening 30-24 loss to Maryland.
Neal Brown was quite blunt about it.
“Defensively, we didn’t play to the standard we’ve created here over the last year and a half,” he said.
True, there were key losses from the defense at each level, consensus All-American defensive tackle Darius Stills and All-Big 12 linebacker Tony Fields to the professional ranks, safety Tykee Smith and cornerback Dreshun Miller via transfer.
But there is talent throughout the entire defense, potential all-conference and even All-American talent with the likes of defensive tackles Stills and Akheem Mesidor, linebacker, Josh Chandler Semedo and safeties Scottie Young and Alonzo Addae. These are big-play players and they are surrounded by a solid supporting cast.
Thirty points allowed in the opener was not what was expected, with all due apologies to what seems to be a talented Maryland offense.
It started early, with Maryland bouncing out to a 17-7 lead in the first quarter..
“We weren’t ready to go,” WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said during Tuesday’s press conference. “That’s 100 percent on me. We knew we were going to get some formations and plays that were new and we hadn’t seen. The issue was once it gets going downhill, you have to adjust on the run.”
That didn’t go smoothly at all.
“When things are moving that fast with a couple of guys that are still pretty new and some of them in the secondary, you have to get things slowed down. We did on the first drive and I was happy we made them kick a field goal.”
He should have for Maryland nearly scored on the first play of the game, being saved only by an amazing defensive effort from Mesidor.
“If he don’t make the tackle on the screen on the first play of the game away from him — and he’s the nose guard — they probably score. You don’t have to look any further than that. I’m not sure there’s many nose guards who make that,” Lesley said.
“Mesidor played like a dude,” Lesley said. “Want to know how all 22 should play? Watch his game.”
Mesidor ended up making nine tackles at his new position on the inside after having made Freshman All-American on the outside last year.
“Just the basic knowledge of the game, learning how to play certain blocks while still playing as reckless and hard as he does,” Lesley said as he tried to cite the ways Mesidor, a Canadian, has lifted his game. “A lot of times you see guys who are a little bit out of control trying to make certain plays. It’s basic football knowledge. You have to understand where he comes from and there’s things he did not learn in high school, so he’s playing catch up on that.”
And there were others who stepped up on defense, like Tajih Alston, an oft-injured defensive end.
“If I pick a guy behind Akheem Mesidor, it was Alston,” Lesley said. “There’s things that, me being an old junior college coach appreciate, his transition never really had a chance to start. This is his first off-season. There’s still a lot of things playing the 5 technique that he has to work on, but it’s how hard he plays and how reckless, which is fine.
“That’s a guy you will see as the season goes on, he only played four games and, as he starts to stack games, the games will slow down for him and he’ll be a lot better. He’ll be a guy who continues to take steps as the season goes on.”
But in the end, the overall mechanics of running the defense just didn’t get it done.
“We have to play team defense and that means everybody doing their job, and we have to strike at the second and third level. We were on our heels way too much in the fourth quarter,” Lesley said.
There were breakdowns in the secondary allowing Maryland to hit big plays, victimizing the new cornerback Daryl Porter, a freshman out of Florida who seemed to be the target of Maryland’s passing game.
He has to learn on the run, hoping it’s not chasing a receiver with the ball heading toward the goal line.
“Any coach says you have to have a short memory and DP does, too,” Lesley said. “He has to learn from it, because those are not going to be the last good receivers he plays in his college career.”
