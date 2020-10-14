MORGANTOWN — There are times, after watching a football game these days, that I just sit there and wonder what Sam Huff would think of what I’ve just seen.
Sam Huff is a West Virginia and NFL legend and he is so because he was a vicious tackler, going against the likes of Jim Brown in the era when tackling was more a matter of survival than anything else.
Today, though, it seems tackling is becoming a lost art, both through rules changes in games set out for the safety of players and rules changes in what you can do in practice.
Got to thinking about it the other day when West Virginia University coach Neal Brown talked about how he wasn’t pleased with the way his team had been tackling and that he would work on it during the off week they are coming off of Saturday when they meet Kansas with fans in the stands at home in a noon game now being televised by Fox.
As Brown talked about, he used an old time football term about how he wants to see his players “lay the hat to them.”
Once upon a time you could, but no more. That’s now targeting if you lead with your helmet crown.
During his Tuesday Zoom media call, I asked him about the problems with tackling throughout football.
“It’s difficult,” Brown said. “It’s been more difficult this year due to limited practice. You don’t have spring. That’s where you work a lot of contact and tackling because you have more days between practices.
“In fall camp,” he said, “we were worried about getting guys too close [due to the virus]. We do it every Tuesday and Wednesday. We do it in drills. We believe in how we teach it. I believe we tackled really well against Baylor, not so much against Oklahoma State.”
Chris Klieman at Kansas State has the Cinderella team of the Big 12, having lost somehow to Arkansas State and then coming back to beat Oklahoma, Texas Tech and TCU to gain a share of the conference lead.
He stresses tackling but admits it’s become difficult.
“It doesn’t matter what level you are talking about, high school on up. It still comes down to tackling. It’s the biggest lost art in football right now, the ability to tackle,” he said.
He could offer up a hundred examples of how bad tackling has led to bad results, starting with the Arkansas State loss and going right through TCU’s drive last week to a tying touchdown in which, he said, his team missed five tackles.
“Over the past few weeks we’ve tackled a lot better, which gives you the opportunity to limit the explosive plays. But any high scoring game you can trace back to missed tackles,” he said.
But what is the secret to being a good tackling team, even in this era of restrictions.
“I think it’s more the angles people take and know where their help is at and know the scheme of their defense. They are thinking ‘I can be more aggressive on the outside leg of this ball carrier because I know I’ve got help coming from the inside,’” he said. “We call it keeping the cup and having the right principles of where your leverage is, where you can miss at and where your help is coming from.
“Those are the best tackling teams I’ve been a part of and seen. Zone coverage teams simply tackle better because they know where their fits and leverage are. In man coverage, if you miss a tackle there’s generally guys with their backs to the football.”
You work on the technique in the spring and in camp but during the season most teams never take players to the ground, so you have to stress the overall concept of the defense and rely on your players to make plays within it.
Baylor’s head coach, Dave Aranda, when asked about how he goes about teaching and working on tackling, sounded as if he Klieman went to the same coaching clinics.
“You get through to the players by speaking the same language and talk about tackling terms that everyone understands,” Aranda said. “Second is rep full speed in tackle drills. There doesn’t necessarily need to be a finish to the tackle where guys are taken to the ground. But there’s an approach and owning your leverage ... if you are starting from inside out you want to finish from inside out. You want to use your help that’s provided by the structure of the defense.
“Then third, you want to make it as competitive as possible. You want to have our best against our best to challenge and encourage growth in that area. We rep guys to approach the tackle in space, then to front up, that’s like chesting up to a ball carrier .... long stride to a short stride, pop your chest on them. A lot of times that’s harder to do than tackling because in tackling you can leave your feet.”
In the final analysis, you can teach your schemes, you teach your techniques and make sure they are grasped by your defenders, for that is the foundation upon what tackling is built upon.
But the player has to have an engine that is always in high gear, an attitude driven by aggression and competitive nature that makes him believe in one-on-one situations he can’t lose.
And WVU will need all of that this year as it goes against Kansas’ Pooka Williams, the Big 12’s preseason offensive player of the year.
“He’s a special talent,” Brown said. “He really is. He’s done it now for two plus years. He has a way of making you miss.”
Brown says you have to know where he is at all times.
“They use him in a variety of ways ... line him up in the backfield, line him up in the slot,” he said, adding, “He’s strong, a lot stronger than people give him credit for.”
