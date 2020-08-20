MORGANTOWN — OK, you don’t just go awarding true freshmen the starting quarterback job three weeks before your opening game when you have two freshmen ahead of them and Neal Brown wasn’t even saying that Garrett Greene was being considered for the job during a Zoom media call on Wednesday.
But the fact that Brown was willing to single out his performance let you know that’s he watching.
“Garrett Greene, he’s a guy I’m excited about as well. He’s got a different level of energy and it’s contagious,” Brown said.
That has a Skyler Howard ring to it and you might not be wrong making comparisons between what Howard was and what Greene figures to be.
He’s not chiseled out of a rock like a sculpture’s rendition of a quarterback at 5-11 and 192 pounds, but the true freshman who enrolled at WVU in January to get a job on learning the system is a two-way threat, capable of running and passing.
It was obvious from the start that Brown saw something he really liked in Greene as he took him on as one of his first WVU commitments despite the fact that his numbers do not jump off the page like you’d expect to see from a Florida quarterback going to a Power 5 conference.
His team, Lawton Chiles High, was just 6-6 and he threw for 1,155 yards and only seven touchdowns. But the dimension he brings is that he ran for another 930 yards and 15 touchdowns, after a junior year in which he passed for 1,227 yards and 12 TDs while rushing for 865 yards and eight scores.
In his high school career he accounted for 56 touchdowns … and that is the name of the game.
This is penciled in as a learning year for him, especially with WVU not expected to challenge for a conference championship and with two veteran quarterbacks in Jarret Doege and Austin Kendall still engaged in competition for the first-team spot.
But Greene’s role, should WVU stumble and have problems with the offense, could be to play as many games as they will allow in this shortened season while still keeping his redshirt year, much as Doege did last season after transferring from Bowling Green.
One of the problems with working him in with those other two quarterbacks is that it makes the offense totally different, as neither offers the mobility that Greene figures to provide, but once upon a time there was redshirt freshman quarterback at WVU waiting his turn, until starting quarterback Adam Bednarik was injured.
That opened the door for Pat White and four bowl victories in which White had become a WVU legend as a two-way quarterback.
So, keep an eye on Greene, who father, Charlie, was a major league baseball catcher with the Mets, Orioles, Brewers and Blue Jays and currently tutoring prospects in the Brewers’ farm system.
But what of Doege and Kendall? Brown isn’t gushing about their performances, but says he’s “pleased” with the way they have been working.
“The quarterbacks, there’s been some good and some bad,” Brown said. “Both of them started slow today but recovered and made some nice plays. We got to do a better job of starting fast, but I’ve been pretty pleased with them. Understanding situational football and understanding what we’re trying to do, I’m pleased with both of them.”
---
Another true freshman who has caught Brown’s eye is cornerback Daryl Porter.
“Daryl Porter is a guy that has had three consecutive days where he has been pressed into duty because some of the guys in his room have been out,” Brown said. “He’s having to line up against Sam James and people like that on an every rep basis and, for a true freshman, he’s holding his own.
“I’ve been impressed with him. I love how he competes and he’s a student of the game.”
Porter was a hot recruiting item out of American Heritage High in Broward County (the Fort Lauderdale area), Florida, where he helped the Patriots to 20 wins in 24 games over the past two seasons. A solid tackler who can play safety, Brown sounds like he is planning to get him on the field this year, especially since he’s impressed against James, who has shown more maturity than he had last year.
“I’ve been impressed with him,” Brown said. “He had a slow start to practice today and last year that would have bothered him.”
But James bounced back and Brown says that is a step forward in reaching his full ability.
---
Another player Brown has high hopes for went through a couple of rough days but straightened out on Wednesday.
That would be kicker Evan Staley.
“I think he will have a big bounce back year,” Brown said.
After making 22 of his first 27 field goals with a long of 49 yards in his first two years at WVU, Staley struggled big as a junior, hitting 11 of 17 with a long of 44 yards in a season in which he battled injury.
---
WVU has a number of players out but before you try to get your money back on season tickets, it isn’t due to the COVID-19 virus.
Instead, it’s a “stomach bug,” according to Brown, which may offer relief to you but certainly not to those who are down with it. If you’ve ever had intestinal problems, you know what we mean.
