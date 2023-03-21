MORGANTOWN — Every football team has an identity.
That is reality.
Last year, West Virginia had an identity it wants to change.
Check that, needs to change and that is among the top objectives Neal Brown has as he enters his fifth season as West Virginia's coach this spring, which begins on Tuesday.
The first thing we want do is establish an identity.
"From the start, we've looked at January being a new beginning. We went into the year and went back to the basics with the idea of establishing an identity," Brown said in his introduction to 2023 spring press conference on Tuesday.
He laid out six points.
"First, we want to be disciplined. I think sometimes disciplined has a negative connotation but that's not what this is. When you talk about discipline, we have to get our alignments, our assignments, be better conditioned.
"Second thing is strain, playing with extreme effort.
"Third is physicality. That's where we really have to work this spring on blocking and tackling.
"And fourth is being smart. We are putting a focus on situational football and be better in different situations."
Put it all together and he's looking to construct a smart, disciplined, hard-playing identity for his team.
It's a worthy endeavor, but in the end, the only identity any football team wants is as a winner and, to date, Brown has not been able to find the formula for that.
The analysts who studied the Mountaineers all last year reached some conclusions and Brown isn't hiding from them. He understands where they are and what his situation is, that of a coach under fire who has no way out but to win against a Big 12 season and non-conference games against Penn State, a Top 10 opponent to open the year and a rivalry game at home against Pitt.
The Pitt game is as must-win a game as any WVU coach has ever faced.
It begins in the spring.
"This is our first opportunity to get it fixed," Brown said. "We're not trying to hide from last year, from not being good enough."
The analysts broke it down into the three Es, which in a way is like a first-grader learning his three Rs: reading, 'writing and 'arithmetic.
"It starts the three Es," he said. "First, efficiency — we have to get better at first down, third down and red zone efficiency. We have to be better there.
"Then it's about explosives. Last year, we gave up way too many explosive plays. We have to figure out a way to utilize our running game to get explosive plays down the field.
"The third is we have to find a way to eliminate errors. On offense, that's procedure penalties, turnovers, sacks, tackles for losses. Defensively, that's alignment issues, communications and missed tackles."
You wonder why last year was a losing season. That's a lot of wrongs, proving once again that 10 wrongs don't make a right.
The thing is, WVU was a very talented team a year ago in key positions and this year they go into the season as a complete unknown defensively and in the wide receiver room.
Talent is where it's at, although you need experience, too. On the offensive side, the O-line is both experienced and talented and there is an abundance of the same in the running back with potential at quarterback, although at present the job belongs neither to Nicco Marchiol nor Garrett Greene.
And Brown says he doesn't plan to make a decision until the fall unless someone just jumps up and grabs the job by a wide margin.
As for the defense, well, Brown summed that up this way.
"I heard someone say in a March Madness press conference the other day that you'd like to have experienced talent, but if you can have only one, you'd take talent any time."
And he believes there is talent on the defensive side of the ball where he expects improvement at linebacker and in the secondary.
