MORGANTOWN — A week ago, West Virginia football coach Neal Brown proclaimed that he needed to see more physicality against Long Island University than he saw against Maryland, but even in a 66-0 butt whipping his Mountaineers’ team did not reach the level that’s necessary to win in big games.
And Saturday no one doubts that West Virginia plays a big game when Black Diamond Trophy rival Virginia Tech comes to town sporting a three-game winning streak in the series and a whole lot of the usual muscle it has to make it four games.
So it was that once again the emphasis this week was on playing a physical game for the Mountaineers, but just playing Olivia Newton John’s ‘80s hit of “Let’s Get Physical” doesn’t make that happen.
How do you turn up the volume on physicality in an era where practices are shorter than ever, contact often heavily restricted and midweek tackling looked at more of a risk of injury to your own team than a danger to the upcoming opponent.
“You’ve got to practice. You’ve got to demand,” Brown said when asked how you approach it in this day and age.
Maryland was a big, strong team that challenged a WVU team that just wasn’t really ready for a knife fight, which is more what you always need against Virginia Tech, a team that relies on defense and offers not only a physical offensive line but power and speed in the backfield.
“We have to continue to improve on our physicality,” Brown said this week. “It’s still not where we need it to be.”
On the offensive side of the ball the lack of physicality shows up in the running game and in the pass protection.
When you consider that WVU believed Leddie Brown and the running game would be heart of the offense, the fact that a badly overmatched team like LIU held him to just 31 rushing yards in 15 carries says all you need to hear when you are thinking about dominating up front.
“There were times we were better [last week],” Brown said. “Credit to Maryland. Maryland is big and they caught us a little unexpected. Last week, our footwork was better interior wise. It still wasn’t what we need at tackle, so that’s a work in progress. Physicality we have to practice. We did that last week a little better and we’ll have to continue to do that and just be really physical. It’s good for our defensive line as well.”
In the first two games this season Tech’s defense has allowed only 106 rushing yards per game while registering nine sacks, which indicates that the WVU offensive line has to show instant improvement or put Jarret Doege in peril.
The Hokies recorded nine tackles for losses in each of its first two games, something else to set off flares for the offensive line.
It is possible that the physical aspect of the WVU game could pick up on offense if tight end Mike O’Laughlin returns after missing the first two games with a lower leg injury. He was cleared to practice and could add another dimension to the offense.
On the other side of the ball, you can sum up the physicality that Virginia Tech shows in its offensive line in two words — Luke Tenuta.
At 6-foot-9 and 322 pounds, Tenuta can not only block a rushing defender but he also can block out the sun.
It is worrisome for WVU’s offense to think that the best chance they have had when trying to run the ball this year has been with backup quarterback Garrett Greene on the field.
