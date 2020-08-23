MORGANTOWN — It’s easy to look at a football as a collection of individuals, 120 or so of them each as individual parts, and certainly there are some teams that are just that.
They usually aren’t good that way, though.
A football team that really is good creates a brotherhood within its ranks, but even that can be created in different ways.
As Neal Brown, the West Virginia coach, said on Saturday’s ZOOM call the personality of team can come from the coach or be player driven.
Think about it for a moment. Nick Saban’s Alabama teams certainly reflect everything he is. So, it seems, do Dabo Sweeney’s Clemson teams.
Historically, that is nothing new. Woody Hayes’ teams were tough and snarled at you. Bear Bryant’s teams reflected his demeanor.. They knock you down, pat you on the butt, then knock down again
Think of West Virginia’s history. Don Nehlen’s team’s reflected his personality, his beliefs. They were tough, ground oriented, more Big Ten than any other conference. Rich Rodriguez’s teams had his flamboyance, yet they may have been more reflected in the personality of the quarterback Pat White.
And one suspects you’d get no argument that Dana Holgorsen’s personality was reflected in his teams, both the good and the bad parts of it.
But it’s important to have a personality and the public — as well as the opponents — pick up on it.
So does the media and teams become “The Monsters of the Midway,” “The Purple People Eaters,” “The Nasty Boys.”
“Right now it’s too early to tell,” Brown said of the direction this WVU team will take.
He noted Saturday’s was only the second practice with the whole squad together due to the way they have approached the pandemic. They have used a cautious approach and it seems to be working for they have had 150 tests this week with just one positive returned, and that person later tested negative.
“By no means am I getting my pom-poms out and cheering because these next two weeks are critical,” Brown said.
He needs them to develop that personality.
“We’re unexperienced and because of that right now it’s more coach driven,” he said.
As the players get to know each other and the coaches better, as they let their personalities merge with each other, as they experience success and failure they will develop a persona.
“I hope they play with a chip on their shoulder,” Brown said. “We weren’t picked to be a contender in the preseason and I told the team you have to prove them right or wrong.”
That’s called coaching. Brown isn’t giving them an excuse, a chance to lay back and say “Well no one expects anything of us so why should we even try?”
He says they become what they make themselves and that goes for the team and the individuals, even the best individuals. Darius Stills was named to an All-American team just the other day and Brown took the same tact with him, telling him “you can prove them either right or wrong.”
The thing is, Brown understands this team isn’t ready to simply overwhelm people with talent and he knows that the guy on the other sideline each week in a conference like the Big 12 is going to be a quality coach that he won’t be able to outsmart.
So what does he want.
“I want them to be hungry,” he said, and he wasn’t talking about come dinner time. “I want them to play with an edge.”
He’d take an edge like an axe but he’d rather have an edge like a razor … sharp and yet able to deliver a nasty cut.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
